Here's why the new European Ford Mustang will be different than its American counterpart

The Ford Mustang is an iconic sports car that is a favorite of enthusiasts all throughout the world.

According to Ford, the sound of Mustang V8 engines can be heard through the streets of Dearborn to Daegu, with the blue oval selling the beloved muscle car in more than 100 markets throughout the world.

However, increasingly restrictive emissions regulations have forced automakers that sell cars in Europe to take drastic measures with their cars, especially their fast speed machines.

For instance, Mercedes-Benz has downsized the engine of its high performance C63 AMG model from a loud, grumbling V8 to a high-powered turbocharged four-cylinder engine to meet emissions standards.

Though the Mustang does have a four-cylinder turbo variant called the EcoBoost sold both in the EU and stateside, the humble and powerful V8 still remains a choice for buyers of the Ford Mustang.

A European-Spec 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse is seen. Ford of Great Britain

Unfortunately, that means its big 5-liter V8 engine will have to be muzzled for European streets. According to Ford of Great Britain, tweaks to comply with emissions regulations results in the new Euro-spec 2024 Mustang GT making 440 horsepower instead of 480 horsepower and 540 Nm of torque instead of 568 Nm that it makes stateside.

In addition, the more aggressive high performance 'Dark Horse' model will only make 448 horsepower and 540 Nm of torque — a 52 horsepower penalty for being on European shores.

Though the Mustang is seen as an aspirational sports car, European buyers will have to fork up much more cash for their Mustangs than their American brethren. In the UK, it starts at £55,585 for the popular GT model, and rises to £65,585 for the high performance Dark Horse, or about $70,900 and $83,700, respectively.

A mandatory value-added tax (VAT) of 20 percent is the primary reason for the pricing difference.

As the automotive industry slowly transitions to zero-emissions motoring, a big, loud and powerful V8 in the Mustang is something that Ford CEO Jim Farley wants to keep, even if it means adapting it to strict emissions regulations.

"If we’re the only one on the planet making a V8 affordable sports car for everyone in the world, so be it," Farley said during a January 2024 Ford Racing event.

