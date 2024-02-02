Comcast agrees to remove misleading brand name for Xfinity

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New city strategic-planning process gets underway in Prescott Art Hive gallery in Prescott hosts first youth exhibit that dazzles viewers at 4th Friday Art Walk New lawsuit could affect General Election vote Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers to host train show Saturday ‘We’re Better 2gether’ fashion show with Down syndrome international model from Australia scheduled for Feb. 10 Proposed bill would require insurance payment for transgender de-transition procedures Prescott Valley Police offer tips on protecting young people online Catch 22 — Day 19: Fugitive wanted for DUI and assault/domestic violence charges Gift card and Bitcoin scams still plague Prescott Valley Three-vehicle collision impedes morning commute in Chino Valley

Subscribe Now
Friday, Feb. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Comcast agrees to remove misleading brand name for Xfinity

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: February 2, 2024 12:07 a.m.

Comcast is waving the white flag in its battle to keep its misleading "Xfinity 10G Network" brand name after facing claims of alleged false advertising.

After claiming that its Xfinity 10G Network service was “game-changing,” “self-healing” and “ultra-fast” by seemingly comparing it to 5G, Comcast faced a challenge from T-Mobile last year in February where it questioned those claims and brought forth the issue to the National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs.

Related: Comcast fights to keep its 'misleading' new name for Xfinity

After the NAD did not find evidence that supported Comcast’s claim that the “Xfinity 10G Network” is superior to 5G, it recommended on Oct. 12 that Comcast should discontinue its 10G claims and “use ‘10G’ in a manner that is not false or misleading.” In response to that decision, Comcast filed an appeal.

Now, Comcast has lost the appeal as the National Advertising Review Board (NARB) of BBB National Programs agreed with the NAD’s recommendation in a Jan. 31 ruling after Verizon also challenged Comcast’s “10G” claims.

“The NARB panel concluded that 10G expressly communicates at a minimum that users of the Xfinity network will experience significantly faster speeds than are available on 5G networks,” said the NARB in its decision. “This express claim is not supported because the record does not contain any data comparing speeds experienced by Xfinity network users with speeds experienced by subscribers to 5G networks.”

Vadnais Heights, Minn., Xfinity store in local mall.

UCG&solGetty Images

The NARB panel determined that Comcast should discontinue using the term 10G “when used in the name of the service itself (“Xfinity 10G Network”) as well as when used to describe the Xfinity network.”

In response to the NARB’s decision, Comcast said that “although it strongly disagrees with NARB’s analysis and approach,” it will change its advertising to comply with the panel’s ruling.

10G internet could easily be confused by consumers as an upgrade from 5G when both are very different. 5G stands for 5th generation, and 10G stands for 10 gigabits per second. 5G only relates to cellular network connection, and 10G and is only offered for home internet service. 5G is also faster than 10G as it offers faster downloading speeds.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: