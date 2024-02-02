Catch 22 — Day 20: Man wanted for probation violation on drug and other convictions

It’s Day 20 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Andrew Zeller.

Zeller was found guilty on two counts of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and resisting arrest, and sentenced the Arizona Department of Corrections (AZDOC).

Upon his release from AZDOC on Dec. 6, 2022, Zeller was placed on standard probation for three years. Zeller has failed to comply with the conditions and terms of his probation, and an arrest warrant has been issued for probation violation.

Zeller is 40 years old; he has a tattoos on both right and left shoulders and one across his back. His where abouts are unknown. He has prior address in Cottonwood and Clarkdale.

Anyone providing information leading to the arrest, of Andrew Zeller could earn a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.