An ‘absolutely perfect’ Amazon space heater has just been purchased over 40,000 times, and it only costs $24

Krystin Arneson
Originally Published: February 2, 2024 12:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We’re starting to approach the time of year when the temperature outside can vary wildly, meaning that our indoor temperatures might just do the same — and for that, space heaters can come in handy as a great alternative to having to turn on the heat for the entire house. One of Amazon’s most popular space heater picks, the Aikoper Space Heater, has just been purchased more than 40,000 times in the past month — yet it’s still just $24 after a 20% discount for Prime subscribers.

This space heater has garnered a whopping 15,000 five-star ratings, with shoppers calling it “small but mighty.” It just needs an outlet to plug into, so it’s simple to set up and can follow you around the house as needed, whether you’re working in the office or kicking back by the TV. 

Aikoper Space heater, $24 (was $30) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

Shoppers call this easy-to-use space heater “absolutely perfect” for heating up the individual rooms and smaller spaces in their homes, thanks to a user-friendly control panel and powerful-for-its-size output. One shopper, a self-described “always cold” person, says that her purchase has been perfect for heating a small room.

Shoppers also really love the space heater’s safety features: They say that if it’s not sitting level it simply won’t run — and if it gets knocked over, or if any part of the machine shows signs of overheating, the shut-off feature “immediately” kicks on.

It’ll save you money by not forcing you to turn on your central heating, too — one shopper, who is buying her third one, said that it “definitely helped save on our heating bill last winter and this year [as] well.” Plus, it can take those savings even further by reliably shutting off the heat once the air in the room surrounding it reaches the same temperature you’ve programmed on the dials.

Instead of freezing the rest of the winter — or shivering through another evening of Netflix — get cozy by adding one (or two!) of these Aikoper Space Heaters to your carts. 

