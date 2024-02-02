A budget airline just launched a new business class

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New city strategic-planning process gets underway in Prescott Art Hive gallery in Prescott hosts first youth exhibit that dazzles viewers at 4th Friday Art Walk New lawsuit could affect General Election vote Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers to host train show Saturday ‘We’re Better 2gether’ fashion show with Down syndrome international model from Australia scheduled for Feb. 10 Proposed bill would require insurance payment for transgender de-transition procedures Prescott Valley Police offer tips on protecting young people online Catch 22 — Day 19: Fugitive wanted for DUI and assault/domestic violence charges Gift card and Bitcoin scams still plague Prescott Valley Three-vehicle collision impedes morning commute in Chino Valley

Subscribe Now
Friday, Feb. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

A budget airline just launched a new business class

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: February 2, 2024 3:32 p.m.

While the number of people taking personal trips that got put off during the pandemic soared the moment countries started opening up their borders, corporate and other types of business travel has been significantly slower to pick up.

According to a recent survey by Deloitte, there has been a jump from 2022 (and an increase from 2021 before that) but business travel is still at only 80% of what it was in 2019 — initially because of the liability around companies sending workers somewhere during the pandemic and, increasingly over the last two years, cost concerns.

Related: This is why the era of revenge travel is finally over

That said, the number of business travelers has been increasing steadily and low-cost carrier Frontier  (FRON) - Get Free Report is launching a traveler class specifically tailored toward the more cost-conscious among them.

Several Frontier planes are captured waiting at the gates at an airport.

Image source&colon Shutterstock

New travel program offers free baggage, seat selection and cancelations

While the airline has the usual low-cost model of charging a very low fare for the seat and making up for it with fees for anything extra, Frontier's new BizFare program launched on Feb. 1 offers tickets with a seat at the front of the plane and additional legroom as well as a carry-on bag. Flight dates can also be canceled or changed without additional fees.

More Travel:

This type of ticket can't be purchased by individual travelers but is tailored toward travel agencies and companies that regularly book flights for their workers. When logging into the corporate account, the one booking the flight will see fares starting at $129 between different cities across the country as well as a few of Frontier's international destinations.

"For companies with a strong focus on keeping travel expenses down, our BizFare is going to be a great new option to integrate into their overall corporate travel mix," Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said in a statement.

While many associate business travel with the lie-flat beds available on long-haul flights, this type of more expensive ticket is similar to the business class offered by other airlines on shorter domestic flights. Frontier's BizNow also includes priority boarding and 10 points for every mile spent with the airline for members of its loyalty program that can be taken advantage of by both the company paying for the ticket and the traveler.

Frontier CEO talks of 'new network design' and efforts to reach more business travelers

The new program is a major attempt for Frontier to reach companies that book employee travel as well as encourage those who might have otherwise been hesitant to book with a low-cost airline after reporting softening demand in several past earnings calls.

The initial launch is tailored toward travel agencies registered with the Global Distribution System and those with corporate accounts with Frontier but, depending on how it is received, may potentially be expanded to a wider client base. At the moment, any "extras" such as seat selection or additional baggage need to be purchased either individually or through a "bundle" rather than a higher fare class available at mainstream airlines.

"We believe our new network design will provide more destination options as well as additional frequencies on our most popular routes," Biffle said further. "We are excited to deliver even more value to business travelers and travel managers."

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: