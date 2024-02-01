Viral shoe brand releases pricey (but futuristic) sneakers to rival Nike

One of the fastest growing — and most fascinating — corners of the fashion sector is the sneaker market.

And recent trends have been anything but predictable. Beloved stalwarts hold strong year after year, like the Nike (NKE) - Get Free Report Air Jordan 1 and the Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars.

But what's old is new again, and retro shoes from decades past are suddenly bursting back on to the scene. Adidas (ADDDF) - Get Free Report Sambas, for example, have made a resurgence in the past six months. New Balance 530s, 327s, and 574s — best known as the "dad shoes," are all unisex best sellers.

And on social media, shoes that were once thought of as comfortable and bulky — or even ugly — are now most popular. Paired with sweatpants, mom jeans, or a track suit, they're the new pinnacle of fashion, indicating to others that its wearer isn't trying too hard, but they're always up for a lap (even if it's just around the drive thru).

But perhaps the sneaker that best exemplifies the comfort movement has been the Deckers (DECK) - Get Free Report -owned Hoka.

Hoka releases new shoes

Hoka picked up popularity during the pandemic, when wearers sought comfortable and supportive shoes for movement around the house or neighborhood. Suddenly, everybody from marathoners to busy moms seemed to be sporting the extremely supportive sneaker, and sales skyrocketed.

Visitors try out shoes at the Hoka booth at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center on Nov. 27, 2020 in Shanghai, China. VCG&solGetty Images

Hoka sales jumped 58.5 in fiscal 2023 to $1.41 billion.

“We continue to deliver record results, including the Hoka brand adding more than half a billion dollars of top-line revenue,” Deckers CEO Dave Powers said.

And the brand is already starting 2024 on a high note, releasing two new sneakers for both athletes and more casual runners or walkers.

The first is the Cielo X1 racing shoe, which will retail for $275 and is aimed at elite athletes and racers. It will be a part of the brand's FlyLab campaign which is expected to roll out in the next several weeks to help gin up excitement for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Our highest energy return shoe is here: Cielo X1. ⚡



Featuring an energetic, propulsive ride, it was built for race-day speed. We held nothing back, so neither will you.



Let’s make fast happen. Now available: https://t.co/ZKcgfGCVHR. #FlyHumanFly #FastInFasterOut #CieloX1 pic.twitter.com/TOOqv9DTNU — HOKA (@hoka) February 1, 2024

The second shoe is the Skyward X and will be targeted more specifically at casual runners or walkers. It'll retail for $225 and hit shelves in April.

And many shoppers and analysts are speculating that Hoka's Cielo X1 will be a direct competitor to Nike's Alphafly 3, which is a part of the line that made headlines in 2023 for its cushiony appearance and seemingly miraculous role in helping runners smash race times. Runner's World calls it the "fastest marathon shoe ever."

Like the Nikes, the Hoka Cielo X1s feature a carbon fiber plate above the sole of the sneaker for lightweight flexibility and durability. The Hokas feature a cutout in the middle of the soles — any excessive weight has been abandoned — and the upper fabric is similarly a very lightweight knit material. As is the case with most Hokas, they'll be available in flashy colors. The model released in photos on Thursday features bright greens, blues and neon yellows throughout.

“We’re really aggressively taking learnings from these two new projects to help build out the rest of our line for the rest of the year and beyond,” Hoka’s head of performance footwear Bekah Broe said of the new shoes. “So, the things that make a fast shoe feel really fast and the things that make a soft shoe feel really soft will start to trickle across and fill out that spectrum in a fun, innovative way.”

No word yet on whether any Olympians plan to wear the new shoes for the Summer Olympics, though several professional runners, including Wesley Kiptoo, Kellyn Taylor, Alice Wright and Rachel Smith, have reportedly been testing the shoe for months and seen positive results.