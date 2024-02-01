Iconic restaurant chain joins In-N-Out by closing store due to this city's rampant crimes

The city of Oakland, Calif. has been struggling with crimes, particularly car theft, over the last few years — and some institutional commercial establishments are starting to be affected.

Less than two weeks ago, In-N-Out announced it would be closing its only location in Oakland on Mar. 24, with the company's chief operating officer saying that it was citing safety as the main reason.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, Denny's followed suit, confirming to the local news station KRON4 that it would be closing the location on 601 Hegenberger Road, which is across the I-880 from the In-N-Out.

Related: Beloved burger chain closing only store in this big city due to crime

The Denny's location had been operating for 54 years.

The company told KRON4 that the decision was made because of "the safety and well-being of Denny's team members and valued guests."

The Denny's location is the only one in the city of Oakland, though the silver lining for Denny's loyalists is that there's another location right on the outskirts of Oakland. That location is less than four miles south on the I-880 of the closing Oakland restaurant.

Related: Big grocery chain makes major change that could drastically change your shopping trip

In-N-Out and Denny's actually aren't the only food chains to be affected by crime in the area. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, a nearby Starbucks location also closed, though the company never disclosed its reason for the shutdown.

Raising Cane's, the fast food restaurant known for its chicken fingers, has also reportedly closed its dining room and only has a drive-thru available, while it also allows employees to park in a gated lot.

The Chronicle has reported that there have been over 1,300 incidents of crime logged by the police in the area of the In-N-Out since 2019 with around 88% of them being car theft.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024