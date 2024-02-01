Iconic restaurant chain joins In-N-Out by closing store due to this city's rampant crimes

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott’s ‘housing crisis’ among issues reviewed by General Plan Committee State lawmakers move retail theft bill forward Pile burning planned Feb. 1 through 29 in the Prescott Basin Prescott area contractor arrested for fraud Catch 22 — Day 18: Fugitive wanted for probation violation on multiple charges Prescott Meals on Wheels celebrates new executive leadership as it turns 51 Sharlot Hall Museum volunteer training registration now open Social media blunder has drivers confused about right turns on red; current law says it’s OK when not posted Bill proposed by legislators aims to close ‘loophole’ in state mining law Dignity Health YRMC Transitions of Care pharmacist to offer heart health education class

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Feb. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Iconic restaurant chain joins In-N-Out by closing store due to this city's rampant crimes

Colin Salao
Originally Published: February 1, 2024 4:23 p.m.

The city of Oakland, Calif. has been struggling with crimes, particularly car theft, over the last few years — and some institutional commercial establishments are starting to be affected.

Less than two weeks ago, In-N-Out announced it would be closing its only location in Oakland on Mar. 24, with the company's chief operating officer saying that it was citing safety as the main reason.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, Denny's followed suit, confirming to the local news station KRON4 that it would be closing the location on 601 Hegenberger Road, which is across the I-880 from the In-N-Out.

Related: Beloved burger chain closing only store in this big city due to crime

The Denny's location had been operating for 54 years.

The company told KRON4 that the decision was made because of "the safety and well-being of Denny's team members and valued guests."

The Denny's location is the only one in the city of Oakland, though the silver lining for Denny's loyalists is that there's another location right on the outskirts of Oakland. That location is less than four miles south on the I-880 of the closing Oakland restaurant.

Related: Big grocery chain makes major change that could drastically change your shopping trip

In-N-Out and Denny's actually aren't the only food chains to be affected by crime in the area. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, a nearby Starbucks location also closed, though the company never disclosed its reason for the shutdown.

Raising Cane's, the fast food restaurant known for its chicken fingers, has also reportedly closed its dining room and only has a drive-thru available, while it also allows employees to park in a gated lot.

The Chronicle has reported that there have been over 1,300 incidents of crime logged by the police in the area of the In-N-Out since 2019 with around 88% of them being car theft.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: