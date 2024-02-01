Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ are making a major change subscribers will hate

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott’s ‘housing crisis’ among issues reviewed by General Plan Committee State lawmakers move retail theft bill forward Pile burning planned Feb. 1 through 29 in the Prescott Basin Prescott area contractor arrested for fraud Catch 22 — Day 18: Fugitive wanted for probation violation on multiple charges Prescott Meals on Wheels celebrates new executive leadership as it turns 51 Sharlot Hall Museum volunteer training registration now open Social media blunder has drivers confused about right turns on red; current law says it’s OK when not posted Bill proposed by legislators aims to close ‘loophole’ in state mining law Dignity Health YRMC Transitions of Care pharmacist to offer heart health education class

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Feb. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ are making a major change subscribers will hate

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: February 1, 2024 4:14 p.m.

The crackdown on password sharing just got more aggressive. Disney is starting to hone in on the practice as its streaming service Hulu just warned customers that it is “adding limitations” on users sharing their accounts outside of their household, according to an email sent to customers on Jan. 31 informing them of updates to its Subscriber Agreement.

“We’re adding limitations on sharing your account outside of your household, and explaining how we may assess your compliance with these limitations,” said Hulu in the email.

Related: Netflix has significant plans for its content that subscribers may not love

Hulu informed users that the new terms will be applied on Jan. 25 for new subscribers, and will be effective on March 14 for “prior and existing subscribers” unless they acknowledge the changes earlier.

Disney’s streaming services ESPN+ and Disney+ also updated their subscriber agreements on Jan. 25.

“You agree not to impersonate or misrepresent your affiliation with any person or entity, including using another person’s username, password or other account information, or another person’s name or likeness, or provide false details for a parent or guardian,” read the agreement. “You agree that we may take steps to verify the accuracy of information you provide.”

Many users are not welcoming the change from Hulu with open arms as they took to X to express their displeasure with the crackdown. 

Hulu updating its agreement to limit people from sharing is going to backfire. I don't think these companies think people won't cancel in mass numbers

— MsLeoVenus (@_laashleyyy) February 1, 2024

Hulu is about to crack down on password sharing.

I think we owe cable an apology cause this is getting out of hand.

— Sam Sirmons (@therealsix5) February 1, 2024

always thought @hulu was better than Netflix and now they’re falling to Disney’s greed, which is NOT SURPRISING

But in case you didn’t know, you are now just like Netflix, which means you suck and I should be able to share my password with whoever I want

— Laura ☀️ (@lauralorlaur) February 1, 2024

The news comes after Netflix issued its own eradication of password sharing last year to the dismay of many users. Last May, the streaming service began offering users enrolled in its Standard and Premium plans the option to add extra members to their accounts for an additional $7.99 a month on top of their usual monthly subscription fee. The move from Netflix turned out to be successful as the company saw a boost in new subscribers.

Last year, Disney CEO Bob Iger warned analysts of the upcoming crackdown on password sharing in an earnings call in August on the company’s third-quarter earnings.

“We are actively exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family,” said Iger on the call. “Later this year, we will begin to update our subscriber agreements with additional terms on our sharing policies. “

Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu are some of the top streaming services that have the highest percentage of users who share their account passwords with others, according to a recent survey from Secure Data Recovery which polled Americans in every U.S. state. 

Netflix is No. 1 in that category as the survey found that 24.8% of its users borrow passwords. Disney+ is No. 2 as 19.1% users password share, and Hulu is No. 4 with 17.2%.

The survey also found that 69% of Americans have “used someone else's login for a streaming service in the past,” and 80% of Americans don’t view password sharing as stealing. 

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: