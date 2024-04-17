OFFERS
YouTube makes another controversial move against ad-blockers

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: April 17, 2024 10 p.m.

Caroline Woods brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Wednesday, April 17.

Full Video Transcript Below:

CAROLINE WOODS: I’m Caroline Woods reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Stocks are still on edge after comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell threw cold water on chances of an interest rate cut this year. Markets are pricing in a 16 percent chance that the Fed lowers rates in June.

Separately, investors are reacting to a batch of corporate earnings – United Airlines impressed investors after reporting a narrower than expected loss and a beat on revenue. While less than 10 percent of companies in the S&P 500 have released results, an overwhelming majority have surpassed Wall Street estimates.

Meanwhile, YouTube is cracking down on ad blockers. The video platform announced it’s expanding its fight against ad blockers to include third party apps.

YouTube says that users who try to access videos through a third-party ad blocking app will likely encounter buffering issues or a notice that states the content is no longer available.

This comes after YouTube rolled out a notification in 2023 warning users with ad blockers that they would only be able to watch three videos before playback is disabled.

YouTube says this move is to protect creators, ensuring they are rewarded for viewership.

And if you’re sick of watching ads on YouTube, the platform does have an ad-free tier called YouTube Premium, which costs $13.99 a month.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m Caroline Woods with TheStreet.

