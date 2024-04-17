Worship News: April 18, 2024

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of April 18, 2024:

- Beit Torah “Shabbat HaGadol, Parashat Metzora” 4/20/24. “First Pesach Seder” 4/22/24. Pesach 4/22-30/24. Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) discusses environmental purification from contamination. Sell Chometz by 4/21/24! Kabbalat Shabbat Zoom 4 p.m. MST Friday. Contact for details, consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390 [mobile], 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wearing masks, vaccinate as needed!

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints www.comeuntochrist.org.



“Miracles have not ceased, angels are among us, and the heavens are truly open.” Shayne M. Bowen.

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, (LCMS) 928-778-9122. 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service and at 11 a.m. an adult Bible study. At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, another adult Bible study. At 9:30 a.m. on Fridays, a women’s Bible study. Please join us and realize just how much God loves you.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Come join us worship our Lord at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday. Fellowship and snacks starting at 10 a.m. Wendy Stokes’ message: “The Pride and The Pearl of Africa.” Livestream is available on YouTube at pccaz.org. “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet!”

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 10 a.m. Sunday Communion Worship: The Guidance of Our Caring Shepherd. 11:30 a.m. “Longer Look” at Sunday’s lessons. 4 p.m. Tuesday: Galatians study. 9:30 a.m. Wednesday: Ladies’ Fellowship Study: “Unshakable.” 10 a.m. April 28, Contemporary Communion Worship: “Getting Near to People” - Acts 8:26-40.

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Come 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 19 for Shabbat services led by Rabbi Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. Torah study 10 a.m. Saturday. Religious school 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Discovering Judaism, Hebrew, TBS hikes, choir, yarn yentas, Great Thoughts book group, and more! Call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.

- Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E. Highway 69. Come join us 8:30 or 10:45 a.m. Sunday mornings as Pastor Raj teaches from the book of 1 Peter and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday nights when we are studying Angelology (Angels/Demons/the Spiritual Realm). (Children’s/Youth Ministries: 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.) Experience the joy of the Lord! calvaryprescott.com.

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. Call our office at 928-778-4499 for worship information or any assistance. 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday. All are welcome. Offering adult and youth ministry, Holy Eucharist service. We are all about God’s community.

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave, Prescott. Trinity Presbyterian, 630 Park Avenue. Join us for our Spring Music Cantata: at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 21, featuring choir, percussion, strings, flute and our new Steinway piano. Music ranges from John Rutter’s traditional choral piece “For the Beauty of the Earth” to “What a Wonderful World.” Where Neighbors become Friends.

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday meditation 10 a.m. followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth program at 10:30 a.m. www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 S. Join us 10 a.m. Sunday April 21 for a Service of Healing with Communion and Anointing. All healing comes from God (spiritual, emotional, relational, physical). Anointing is part of Christian tradition and a powerful way to affirm to God’s presence in our lives. All are welcome!

- Firm Foundation Bible Church 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley. Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church Sundays at 10 a.m. Looking for devotion to God’s inerrant Word and commitment to discipling? Check out our web site at FirmFoundationPV.org for who we are and information on our many ministries.

- American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. SCUBA VBS - Register children and grandchildren now for Vacation Bible School! 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 3 to 7, ages 3-plus. “Diving into friendship with God” is the theme, emphasized through Bible stories, verses and songs in an amazing kid-centered environment. Register: americanlutheran.net or 928-445-4348.

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89. Coffee and donuts available at 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning service at 10:15 a.m. Children’s Sunday school and nursery available during service. Any questions please call 928-636-4184.

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene. Website: prescottnazarene.com. Join us at 10 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday service times: 8 a.m. Traditional, 9:30 a.m. Bible Study/Sunday school, 11 a.m. Blended/ Contemporary. Please join us, everyone is welcome!

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott, 10 a.m. April 21, Rev. Patty Willis: “Flowers for Pachamama.” On this Earth Day, may our flowers celebrate the people in our congregation and symbolize our love and care for the Earth that provides us beauty. LGBTQIA+ welcoming. Coffee hour afterwards, prescottuu.org

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist 945 Rancho Vista Drive. 928-778-6672. 11 a.m. Sunday. The Levity of UUism: “Herding cats and other UU humor.” Al Schober presents a sermon by Rev. Dr. Tony Larsen. There is a lot of humor in being a UU so let’s explore this avenue of UU life. Music: Sadie Norkin.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. Worship times 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., livestreaming at 9 a.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Grief Group, 1 p.m., April 25, led by Good Samaritan Center chaplain. See website at elcpvaz.org.

- Mountain Reformed Church, Worship with Mountain Reformed Church 10:30 a.m. Sunday, at The Event Spot, Prescott Valley. Rev. Dan Storvick will deliver the sermon “We Are Hiring—A Shepherd and Sheep” based on scripture 23rd Psalm (NKJ) and John 10:11-13. Please join us for a traditional service where we still use hymnals! www.mountainreformed.org

- Prescott Aglow Lighthouse, Elks Theatre, 117 Gurley, Prescott, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. John Mark Pool, co-founder of ‘Word to the World Ministries’ is a prophetic voice to the Nations. He is called to deliver the Apostolic/Prophetic five-fold ministry to pastors/church leaders worldwide in preparation for the next revival outpourings.

- Veritas Church, We are a Bible-based church, currently meeting at Mountain View Elementary School, 8601 E. Loos Dr., Prescott Valley. Join us at 10 a.m. Sundays for fellowship and worship at 10:30 a.m. Veritaschurchaz.org.

- Living Faith Church, 7225 N Coyote Springs Road, Prescott Valley. 928-775-3025. livingfaith.co. Pastor Randy is beginning a new series, “Mount of Olives,” 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. 6 p.m. Sunday evening service. 7 p.m. Wednesday Service. Summer VBS - SCUBA with God, June 17 through June 20, K-6, 9 to 11:30 a.m.

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. Join us at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, for faithful teaching, Bible-based worship and warm community. Adults’ and kids’ Sunday school meet during both services. This week, Pastor Matt continues our series Ephesians: The Gospel Unites. Learn more at SolidRockPrescott.org or 148 S. Marina, downtown Prescott.

- Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road, Prescott. 8 and 9:30 a.m. Traditional/blended. 11 a.m. Contemporary. 11:30 a.m. Online. Visit our website for upcoming events like VBS and Mother’s Day Breakfast. willowhills.church/events

- Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish 150 Fleury St., Prescott. 928-445-3141. “Being the Living Example of God’s Love to Others.” We invite you to join us for Mass. Come and worship with us! Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday thru Saturday; 5 p.m. Saturday Vigil; 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. (Spanish), 5 p.m. Youth, on Sunday

- Prescott United Methodist Church. 505 W Gurley St.; online at facebook.com/prescottumc. Goodwill offering available during services. 505 West Gurley, five blocks west of Courthouse Plaza.

- Women of Wisdom, at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible Study, music, prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds.

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave, 928-445-1850. unityprescott.org.

- Christview Church, 8766 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley. Christview Church welcomes you to join us where we focus on Christian discipleship, Christ centered worship and biblically based teaching Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Children’s ministry is available. For more information check ccpvaz.org or call 928-442-6885. Come fellowship with us.

- Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Alliance Bible Church invites you to join us for worship at 9:30 am.

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Build Your Faith Through Biblical Knowledge & Teachings! Join us at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, where we welcome those conservative Christians looking to find peace and fulfillment in a warm and caring atmosphere. We are here for you! 10:30 a.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, and 4 p.m. Thursdays.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth St., Prescott Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel

- The Church Next Door, 1212 Warrior Way in Prescott. Join us at 10 a.m. on Sundays for Bible teaching, worship, and prayer at Trinity Christian School,. Pastor Scott is currently teaching through the book of Matthew. Visit our website: churchnextdooraz.com for more information.

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st century including healing, inspiration, meditation and messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays. Please enter through the back door. For more info: MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch Pastor John-Aaron.

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway. Prescott campus Sunday services: 8, 9:30 & 11 a.m.; Prescott Valley campus: GHMS, 6901 E Panther Path, Sunday services: 9:30 & 11 a.m. Birth-4th grade at all services; 5th-8th grade at 11; For more information please go to our website: quadcity.church

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food pantry at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- First Congregational Church, 216 East Gurley St., Prescott, invites all to join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services are available to view at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555. The congregation has been in Prescott since 1880.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church 8944 E. Sommer Drive is welcoming old and new members with open hearts, open minds, and open doors. E-mail: prescottvalleyumc@gmail.com, 928-772-6366. 10:15 a.m. Services. We’d love to meet you and will welcome you with open arms.

- Hillside Community Church of God 937 Ruth St., Prescott. Across from the High School baseball fields. Welcome to the friendliest Faith based church in Prescott. 10 a.m. Sunday with children’s Sunday school. Come early, get to know your neighbors. You will Love our little church. Pastor Donny Golden

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Join us in worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. We are a small but warm congregation dedicated to the service of Jesus Christ, and we welcome all who come. Our food pantry is open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

- The Jewish Community of Or Atid, Sacred Jewish Living: We have Shabbat and holiday services, religious school, opportunities for study and a loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow, 928-220-5020 for further information.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, Please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday school. 1 p.m. Wednesday services. The Reading Room is open from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshiped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. Website: prescottorthodox.com.

- St Luke Christian Center Ministries, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, 480-606-8609. pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation. We welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming Biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, ymcm.org/contact-us.