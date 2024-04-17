What is home hardening?

In the world of structure firefighting, we talk about “softening” a home. A crew staged for a rescue will “soften” a home to better gain access if there is a mayday call for help by one of their coworkers. They will force open locked doors, remove security bars from windows, and deploy ladders to second-story windows while waiting. All to make access easy. When I ask you to “harden” your home, I am asking you to do the opposite. I want you to challenge a wildfire’s ability to enter your home. That effort takes many forms, and I am going to cover a couple of them.

Take a walk around your home and turn a critical eye to the stuff you have leaned against the walls or stacked under the decks. Have you got a flammable thing or two there? Stacked that wood pile under the deck to keep it out of the weather? Put the extra propane tanks under the cover provided by the eaves? Lumber for that next building project? Those are just a few of the most common ones I see that need to be removed. These create opportunities for a wildfire to burn up close and personal to the home you love. Not a good thing. Please get them moved well away from your home.

Lots of folks around here have a lot of tall trees around their homes. Pine, elm and junipers proliferate our area. When was the last time you cleaned those gutters? Ember fallout from a wildland fire can travel a mile. Will it find a nice little bed of plant material to land in and smolder? Most homes don’t burn from the Hollywood-style wall of flaming trees rolling through their neighborhood. Often, falling embers are the source of the destruction. As Poe said, “Each separate dying ember wrought its ghost upon the floor.”

Those embers are nasty little chaps. Besides the gutters, they also like to enter through the screens on your basement and attic vents. Older homes may have 1/2-inch screens in the vents, mostly intended to keep out vermin. Homes built since the City of Prescott adopted the Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) Building Code in 2006 have 1/4-inch screens. The 2012 version of the WUI building code that the City of Prescott currently uses only requires 1/4-inch mesh. The latest scientific studies show that vent screens should be 1/8-inch to be effective against embers.

The city’s use of Wildland-Urban Interface building codes has helped create a generation of homes in our community that use construction materials already resistant to both embers and direct flame impingement. They are partially hardened right from the get-go. Gone are the days of wood shake shingles, vulnerable wooden siding, open soffits, and single-pane windows. Those former styles of construction did little to stop the entry of wildfire and have no place in a community that is trying to adapt itself to living in our fire-prone region.

We need to continue our adaptation to best practices when it comes to hardening our homes and the surrounding landscape because there is a new player in town most of us did not see coming. That new player is putting homes at risk in an all-new way, threatening to make it so you can’t sell your place or finance a home’s purchase. Guess it yet? The new player is the insurance company.

In my next article, I am going to attempt to bring you up to speed on the local trends in insurance, why it is happening, and what we can do to keep our homes insured in the face of an economically driven decision mechanism.

Conrad Jackson is Prescott Fire Department’s wildfire risk manager. He has been a wildland firefighter for 30 years, serving with both the Prescott National Forest and Prescott Fire Department.