This Blackstone tabletop griddle delivers an 'exceptional cooking experience,' and is now more than $50 off

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: April 17, 2024 11:30 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's that time of year when people start planning backyard barbecues and cooking outside again. If you don't have an outdoor cooking station or just need an upgrade, we've got you covered.

This Blackstone Tabletop Griddle features a rolled steel cooking surface that's great for all types of meals, whether you're making bacon and pancakes or burgers and vegetables. It's currently on sale for only $146, a $54 discount at Amazon, and has already sold over 1,000 times in the past 30 days. Better yet, it has a compact and portable design, so you can also use it inside on rainy days or take it camping and tailgating. This also makes it a great option for people living in apartments or with limited outdoor space. 

Blackstone Tabletop Griddle, $146 (was $200) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

It measures 22.5 inches long, 19 inches wide, and 9 inches high and has a 361 square inch cooking surface that's big enough to make up to 14 burgers, 10 pancakes, or 60 hot dogs at one time, according to the brand. Needless to say, there's plenty of space to cook enough food to feed a whole family or small gathering. With two independently controlled burners, you can distribute the heat however you see fit for each recipe, so you can make a variety of foods simultaneously.

Since this flattop doesn't come pre-seasoned, you'll need to give it some TLC in order to reap all of its benefits. Not only does it add flavor to your food, but it also makes the griddle more durable so it can last for years to come. Here is Blackstone's complete guide to properly seasoning your griddle for the first time.

Once it's prepped and ready to use, you'll see why over 5,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating. Many go as far as to say this is one of the "best purchases" they've ever made.

"The Blackstone Tabletop Griddle has quickly become a beloved addition to my outdoor cooking gear," one reviewer wrote. "It seamlessly combines high-quality materials, user-friendly design, and easy maintenance to deliver an exceptional cooking experience. The controls are intuitive and responsive, making it easy to adjust the heat level to suit whatever I'm cooking…I can trust this griddle to deliver perfect results every time. It delivers on all fronts, from the quality of the materials to the ease of use, the simplicity of seasoning the cast iron, and the ease of cleaning."

Order the Blackstone Tabletop Griddle now for only $146, and it can arrive as soon as next week so you'll definitely have it in time for summer. 

