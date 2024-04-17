OFFERS
Tesla's latest update brings good news for vehicle owners

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: April 17, 2024 2:31 p.m.

Fast Facts

  • If you have a Model 3, Y, S, or X, Tesla has teased what's arriving in the next update dubbed the "Spring Release."
  • The latest updates rolls out a redesigned interface for when the Model 3 and Y with an AMD chip are parked.

Shortly after announcing layoffs, Tesla  (TSLA)  is now sharing some good news for folks with a Tesla Model 3, Y, S, or X — and no, this isn’t the price cut to $99 a month for Full Self Driving (Supervised).

Tesla unveiled its “Spring Release,” which will begin rolling out a number of new features to the Model 3, Y, S, and X. However, like previous updates, including the annual holiday, some features are only available to select models.

Related: Apple Vision Pro review: I spent two weeks with a computer strapped to my face

Leading the list of enhancements packed in this release is an improved visual layout when the vehicle is parked. The map will not take up most of the screen by default; instead, your vehicle will take center stage with a larger touchpoint for unlocking it and opening the frunk or trunk.

Along the bottom, above the main bar, you’ll see a new media playback widget with easy access to the equalizer, and you can see a trip — including duration and charge levels — if you have one set. This new visual experience is arriving on the Model 3 and Model Y with the AMD Chip, and those vehicles will begin rolling out in 2022.

A look at the new visual updates that appear when the Tesla is parked.

Tesla

In the same vein as easier access to media and services, Audible is getting its own application. Within Spotify, your Tesla can now sync across your other devices for a more seamless queue. If you’re jamming out to a playlist at home, you can continue that on the road.

Much like a camera alert via the Apple Home, Vivnt, or Ring app, Sentry Mode alerts are becoming much smarter on your mobile phone. In the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), Tesla shows an example of an iOS app that shows that if you long-press on a Sentry Mode alert, it will pop out and display a snapshot of the video, allowing for easy playback. Tesla notes this is arriving in select countries but is for most vehicles that already support Sentry Mode.

The Spring Release also introduces a seriously intuitive way to unlock your trunk, which seems to be Tesla’s take on the classic kick your foot under to hit a sensor. With a 2021 or later Model S or X and the upgraded Model 3, you can stand behind the trunk to unlock and open with your phone key in your pocket or hand.

Your Tesla gets better while you sleep

Highlights from our upcoming Spring Release below



Visual updates (Model 3/Y with AMD chip)

– Immersive full-screen vehicle controls when parked

– Large playback controls & quick access to Recents, Favorites & Up Next in media player… pic.twitter.com/bwL53UhVUB

— Tesla (@Tesla) April 16, 2024

Lastly, for those with a 2021 or newer Model S or X, Auto Shift (Beta) can now swap between drive and reverse based on where you are. It’s a step beyond automatically moving the car out of the park. The Spring Release also improves regenerative breaking on the highway, which could let you stretch the range of your battery a bit farther. 

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

