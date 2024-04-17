Target faces disturbing lawsuit for allegedly putting shoppers at risk

OFFERS
928 Media Smart Shopper

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
Smart Shopper
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
City begins water-recharge withdrawals from Willow, Watson lakes HUSD superintendent earns stellar review after less than one year in the job Governor’s 13 vetoes Tuesday include partisan school board elections, posting of Ten Commandments, no right on red, others Firewise Part III: Fuels, what is Prescott doing to protect community? Anti-abortion group urges lawmakers not to repeal Arizona territorial abortion law County to host special meeting on Walker-area mine Thursday Yavapai College invites local high schools to ‘Experience the Arts’ Prescott Valley Police to host annual Badges and Bobbers this weekend Vitalant seeks blood donors during National Donate Life Month in April Woman falls to her death off Bear Mountain

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, April 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Target faces disturbing lawsuit for allegedly putting shoppers at risk

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: April 17, 2024 5:50 p.m.

Target’s surveillance system has landed the company in some hot water, and it’s in the form of a class action lawsuit. Amid Target’s battle against growing theft in its stores, the retailer is being accused of collecting biometric data from its customers through its video surveillance systems without their consent.

Biometric data is personal information that can be used to identify a person’s physical or behavioral characteristics. This can include fingerprints, facial and voice recognition, etc.

Related: Target CEO has surprising words on retail theft

“Target’s stores in Illinois are outfitted with cameras and advanced video surveillance systems that– unbeknownst to customers– surreptitiously collect, possess, or otherwise obtain Biometric Data,” reads the lawsuit. “Target does not notify customers of this fact prior to store entry, nor does it obtain consent prior to collecting its customers’ Biometric Data.”

The lawsuit, which was filed on March 11 by a woman in Illinois, also alleges that Target does not inform customers what it intends to do with the biometric data it collects.

“Target does not have written, publicly available policies identifying their retention schedules or guidelines for permanently destroying any of these biometric identifiers or biometric information,” reads the lawsuit.

It also highlights that the collection of biometric data can pose a threat to security due to the possibility of it being compromised, which can put individuals at risk for identity theft.

“For example, social security numbers, when compromised, can be changed,” reads the lawsuit. “Biometrics, however, are biologically unique to the individual; therefore, once compromised, the individual has no recourse, is at heightened risk for identity theft, and is likely to withdraw from biometric-facilitated transactions.”

A customer at the self checkout of a Target store in the Queens borough of New York City on May 16, 2023.

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

The plaintiff in the lawsuit alleges that Target has violated Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act, and each violation of the law can result in a plaintiff receiving damages that range $1,000 for negligent violations to $5,000 for intentional or reckless violations, as well as attorneys’ fees, costs and injunctive relief.

Target did not immediately respond to TheStreet’s request for comment.

The lawsuit comes amid Target’s ramped up efforts to curb retail theft in its stores across the nation. The retailer has reportedly recently been piloting the use of new technology in its self-checkout lanes called TruScan, which uses cameras to monitor shoppers “who repeatedly fail to scan their items even after being prompted,” according to a document that was seen by Bloomberg.

Last year, Target announced in September that it was closing nine of its stores across the U.S. in four different states due to retail theft. Target also vowed in the announcement that it will coordinate with lawmakers and industry partners, as well as invest in technology to help tackle shoplifting in its stores.

This is not the first time a major retailer has faced a lawsuit over its surveillance system. In January, Sunglass Hut, which is owned by EssilorLuxottica, faced a lawsuit over misidentifying a man by using a facial recognition system as one of the people  who robbed a Texas Sunglass Hut store location. The company was accused in the lawsuit of collecting customers’ "'biometric identifiers' and ‘biometric information’ with its face scanning apps at many of its locations and kiosks.” 

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: