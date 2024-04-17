Stock Market Today: Stocks nudge higher as Treasury yields, dollar ease

OFFERS
928 Media Smart Shopper

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
Smart Shopper
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
City begins water-recharge withdrawals from Willow, Watson lakes HUSD superintendent earns stellar review after less than one year in the job Governor’s 13 vetoes Tuesday include partisan school board elections, posting of Ten Commandments, no right on red, others Firewise Part III: Fuels, what is Prescott doing to protect community? Anti-abortion group urges lawmakers not to repeal Arizona territorial abortion law County to host special meeting on Walker-area mine Thursday Yavapai College invites local high schools to ‘Experience the Arts’ Prescott Valley Police to host annual Badges and Bobbers this weekend Vitalant seeks blood donors during National Donate Life Month in April Woman falls to her death off Bear Mountain

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, April 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Stock Market Today: Stocks nudge higher as Treasury yields, dollar ease

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: April 17, 2024 11:14 a.m.

Check back for updates throughout the trading day

U.S. equity futures bumped higher Wednesday, while Treasury yields and the dollar held steady, as investors looked to snap a three-day losing streak on Wall Street while closely eyeing Israel's expected response to Iran's weekend missile strike.

Tensions in the region, which accelerated sharply following Iran's unprecedented attack on Israeli soil late Saturday, have yet to fully work their way into global markets, with oil prices falling for the past three sessions and stocks largely tracking both Federal Reserve interest rate forecasts and the start to the first quarter earnings season.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks to an economic forum in Washington yesterday triggered a larger reaction in both the bond and currency markets as he suggested that recent inflation data "indicate that it's likely to take longer than expected" before the central bank can confidently begin easing rates.

qFed Chairman Jerome Powell told an event in Washington Tuesday that "If higher inflation does persist, we can maintain the current level of restriction for as long as needed."

Tom Williams&solGetty Images

"Right now, given the strength of the labor market and progress on inflation so far, it's appropriate to allow restrictive policy further time to work and let the data and the evolving outlook guide us," Powell said.

"If higher inflation does persist, we can maintain the current level of restriction for as long as needed," he added. 

Rate traders have pared bets on Fed rate cuts in both June and July, and now suggest the first of likely two reductions this year will take place only in September. 

That's added upward pressure to Treasury bond yields, taking benchmark 10-year notes closer to the 4.7% mark — a level seen only twice since the global financial crisis — and nudged 2-year notes past the 5% mark in late Tuesday trading.

Benchmark 10-year notes were marked modestly lower at 4.639% in overnight dealing, with 2-year notes at 4.956% heading into the start of the New York trading session.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 0.11% lower at 106.135.

Oil prices were also in the red, with Brent crude contracts for June delivery down 74 cents to $89.26 per barrel as traders unwind bets on supply disruptions tied to the prospect of a broader military conflict and eyed Energy Department data on domestic stockpiles and overall exports due out later in the session.

More Economic Analysis:

On Wall Street, stocks are set for modest early gains, with the S&P 500 priced for a 16 point opening bell advance and the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicated a 100 point bump. The Nasdaq is called 45 points higher.

In overseas markets, Europe's Stoxx 600 was marked 0.65% higher in early Frankfurt trading, with Britain's FTSE 100 up 0.56% in London.

Overnight in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 ended 1.32% lower in Tokyo, dipping below the 38,000 mark for the first time since February, while the regionwide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark rose 0.3% into the close of trading. 

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: