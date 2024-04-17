OFFERS
Obituary: Peggy Ann Oden Hauck

Originally Published: April 17, 2024 9:06 p.m.

Peggy Ann Oden (Hauck), age 78, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on April 10, 2024. Peggy grew up in California and began her career with Edison Electric. She retired from Edison and relocated to Prescott, Arizona. Peggy was an avid traveler and outdoors person. She had an immense passion for anything outdoors, including scuba diving, boating, camping, biking and hiking. She also liked fast sports cars and was a member of the Miata Car Club. She was a great storyteller, describing her trips every summer with her father when growing up and her various adult adventures. Peggy had an enormous heart and a wonderful sense of humor. Her departure is deeply felt by her family and friends and countless others who loved her.

Peggy is survived by her son, David Hauck, a sister, Mary Jane Manning, along with cousins and close friends. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Betty Oden, and her brother, Larry Oden.

Peggy requested that a memorial service not be held, rather she requested donations be made to the local Humane Society, an organization she felt strongly about.

Information provided by the funeral home.

