Coyotes close out 28-year tenure in Arizona with 5-2 win over Oilers
Arizona Coyotes' Logan Cooley, right, Michael Carcone (53) and Josh Doan arrive on the ice prior to the team's NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. The Coyotes are moving to Salt Lake City in a deal that could be signed less than 24 hours after the game. Hockey could return, perhaps within five years, but the stark reality is this is the end for the foreseeable future. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)