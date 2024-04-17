Courier wants to share your ‘favorites’
The Daily Courier is preparing for its Hometown Prescott 2024 edition, and we want you to be a part of it!
- Submit a short story (200-300 words) of your Favorite Thing to do in Prescott, accompanied by a photo of you doing it.
- Submit your Best Pet Photos taken around Prescott.
- Submit your Favorite Family Recipe.
- Submit your favorite photos of you and/or your family Participating in a Local Event.
We want to hear from you for Hometown Prescott, the Courier’s annual spotlight on all things local. Your submission(s) would give us insight into your favorite things locally; please submit a photo in JPEG normal or raw size.
The deadline to submit these – preferably to editors@prescottaz.com – would be Friday, May 3. You have a better chance of getting into the magazine if your submission is complete.
If you have questions, please call Editor Tim Wiederaenders at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or email twieds@prescottaz.com.
