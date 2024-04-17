Carnival Cruise Line confirms ban on a popular cabin hack

Cruise cabins are small so cruisers get very innovative when it comes to how they use their space. Some people like to bring hanging shoe bags which can be used to store small items in addition to their shoes.

In many cases, people bring magnetic metal hooks in order to be able to hang some items and keep them off the floor. Others use their suitcase for storage or as a hamper slipping it under the bed.

Every cruiser has their preferred method of maximizing space which can be important when multiple people are staying in a room that has limited storage. Newer ships have generally improved upon this with clever designs that make seemingly every inch of space usable, but there's only so much you can do in a space that's only about 180 square feet — which could have as many as four passengers sharing the room.

It's a challenge that many cruisers take very seriously, but there are also some things you are not allowed to do in a cruise cabin. You can't, for example, hang clothes out to dry on a balcony nor can you drag a mattress out there for a balcony nap.

Both of those seem like obvious no-nos, but you'd be surprised how often someone sees their bathing suit blown away because they were breaking the the no drying rule. Carnival Cruise Line has another hard and fast rule which the company's brand ambassador John Heald felt compelled to address on his Facebook page.

Cruise ship cabins are generally quite small compared to a traditional hotel room. Image source&colon Daniel Kline&solTheStreet

You can't do this on a Carnival cruise ship

Heald responded on his Facebook page to a viral photo of a cruise cabin where someone had rigged a ceiling fan by using pullies and magnets attached to the ceiling. It is not known what cruise line the picture was taken on.

"There were multiple posts about this from various people yesterday and I want to confirm that we do not allow anything like this to be done. Nothing hanging or taped or magnetized or tied to the ceiling is allowed and for obvious safety reasons. Thank you for your understanding everyone," Heald wrote.

There is one situation where Carnival makes a bit of an exception.

"After conversation with the beards I should’ve noted that we do allow those people using CPAP machines to use magnets to attach the wiring across the ceiling down to the power point (plug) by the dresser. But nothing, nothing at all can be hung from the ceiling," he added. "I do apologize for any confusion."

Carnival passengers push back

A number of Heald's followers shared situations where they hang things from the ceiling and have not been told to take them down.

"We hang shower curtains with magnets for privacy (have never had a problem) people put magnetic ceiling fans, carnival staff hangs decorations. So things are hung from the ceiling," Elisabeth Given Wascher posted.

Some people lamented that Carnival, at least on many ships, does not offer an outlet near the bed, while Kenny Walker had his own solution.

"There's no need to hang anything from the ceiling. Just use the extension cord during the night, unplug it and stuff it under the bed during the day. I lay a towel over the cord at night so no one trips over it in the dark going to the bathroom," he wrote.

The challenge for passengers is that rules vary by cruise line so some "hacks" posted on social media may not be allowed on the ship you happen to be sailing on.

"I'm glad you said something. I guess MSC does allow it. Yes so some aren't sure what's allowed because many hints on YouTube and in groups suggest them," Dawn M. Vunk posted.