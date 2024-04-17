A portable air purifier that Amazon shoppers say makes a 'significant difference' is secretly on sale for just $20

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As spring flowers bloom, allergens inevitably fill the air, which can result in unpleasant symptoms for some people. If you're looking for an alternative to daily allergy medication, a portable air purifier could be an easy and affordable solution.

There are tons of options on the market, but you can't go wrong with the Fulminare Air Purifier that's secretly on sale for a whopping 67% off thanks to double discounts. It's already marked down to $40 and then when you apply Amazon's discount code you'll unlock an additional 50% off at checkout, making it cost just $20. That's a great deal considering it can accommodate spaces up to 215 square feet and has a lightweight, portable design that can be used practically anywhere.

Fulminare Air Purifier, $20 (was $60) at Amazon

It only weighs 1.8 pounds and comes with a handle that makes it easy to take with you from one room to another, or you could even bring it to the office to ensure you're always breathing the cleanest air possible. According to the brand, this machine uses 360-degree air intake and a HEPA filter to capture 99.97% of particles as small as 0.1 microns. It'll help remove smoke, odor, dander, and allergens from the air to alleviate allergy symptoms.

The user-friendly display constantly monitors the area's air quality in real-time by using a color-changing light indicator. If you want to set it and forget it, then we suggest selecting auto mode, which automatically adjusts its settings to clean the air quickly and efficiently. Anyone who prefers to have full control can choose from up to three fan speeds and adjust the settings at any time from the touch screen at the top of the purifier.

Over 3,000 units have sold in the past 30 days as we approach peak allergy season, and hundreds of shoppers have given it a five-star rating. Several people claim to have noticed a "significant difference" in their air quality since using this device.

"I recently purchased the Fulminare Air Purifier for my bedroom, and I couldn't be more thrilled with the results," another reviewer wrote. "This H13 HEPA air filter is a game-changer when it comes to creating a clean and fresh environment. This advanced filtration system is incredibly effective at capturing even the tiniest particles, including allergens, dust, and pet dander. I've noticed a significant reduction in airborne particles, leading to improved air quality and a noticeable decrease in allergy symptoms — it's a five-star investment in your health and well-being."

These double discounts probably won't last long, so grab a Fulminare Portable Air Purifier for only $20 while you still can and start breathing clean air everywhere you go.