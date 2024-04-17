OFFERS
A bestselling carpet cleaner with 36,000+ perfect ratings is $90 off at Amazon, and shoppers call it a 'powerhouse'

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: April 17, 2024 1:30 a.m.

Vacuuming picks up dirt and debris, but when it comes to removing stubborn stains, you'll need something much stronger to thoroughly clean your carpet. Instead of getting on your hands and knees to scrub your floors, consider a highly rated carpet cleaner.

The Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner is an excellent choice that's backed by more than 36,000 five-star ratings and is on sale for $90 off at Amazon. That means you can add one to your cart for only $150, the lowest price it has been all year, as opposed to $240. Not only does it shampoo carpets and rugs, but it's also ideal for cleaning upholstered furniture and extracting pet odors. It's no wonder it's among the top five bestsellers in the carpet and upholstery cleaning machines category. 

Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner, $150 (was $240) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

This machine mixes water with carpet shampoo (a sample bottle is included) and uses 360-degree brushes and strong suction to remove stains you might have otherwise thought were permanent. It even comes with accessories like an 8-foot hose, stair tool, upholstery tool, and a crevice tool that make it versatile and well worth the money. As dirt is washed away it'll be deposited into the dirty tank that's separate from the clean water to avoid accidents.

It's so popular that more than 10,000 units have sold in the past 30 days and shoppers can't stop raving about it. Several reviews mention that it has "transformed" carpet and furniture with minimal effort.

"While I am not a slob, I felt awe in seeing how much dirt was actually hiding inside those woolen fibers—YUCK," one person wrote. "I have managed to turn a 10-year-old cream carpet back in time, and now, it not only looks fresh, but, omg, it smells amazing in here. I can't thank Hoover enough for producing an affordable powerhouse…I don't mean to wax poetic about a carpet washer, but, I am thrilled with the success of this machine, and how it's brightened up my life with clean, pretty carpets."

A name-brand carpet cleaner on sale for only $150 is a steal, so now is the perfect time to add one to your cleaning arsenal without breaking the bank. Hurry, there's no telling how long this deal will last. 

