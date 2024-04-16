You'll need to show a bank statement before entering this country (here is why)

While a passport from most Western countries will generally grant one visa-free access to hundreds of different nations, those who have traveled to a place that does require a tourist visa (or who have applied for work authorization or a longer stay) will know just how much of a headache that can be.

The standard is to provide not only documentation proving one's identity and employment but in what some cases can be ticket and hotel stays (often booked before the visa gets approved), a list of assets and several months of bank statements. The goal is to prove that one has funds to cover the trip and is not at risk of remaining illegally after the visa's expiration date.

While Brazil has been allowing Americans to visit the country for up to 90 days without a visa for tourism for the last five years, the country has recently announced that it will re-introduce an e-visa for those looking to enter. The decision will also apply to citizens of other Western countries such as Canada and Australia and, while initially intended to start in April 2024, has been pushed back until April 10, 2025 as the country works out the online system that will make it possible to apply for the visa online.

These are the documents you'll need to show to get a visa for Brazil

Once rolled out however, getting a tourist visa for Brazil will require paying a $185 application fee and submitting significantly more paperwork than at the moment — including proof of residence and employment, a letter of intent declaring why one wants to visit the country and funds proven through either the last three bank statements or six pay stubs.

Those who do not have $2,000 USD in their account consistently over several months will need to have a sponsor who guarantees to take on financial responsibility should the visa holder run out of money while in the country.

"Starting from April 10th, 2025, passport holders from Australia, Canada, and the United States will require a visa for entry into Brazil," the Brazilian Embassy in the United States said in a statement. "[...] If your arrival is scheduled on or after April 9th, we strongly recommend applying for your eVisa in advance to prevent travel disruptions caused by delays or missed connections."

This is where you'll need to go to apply for a Brazilian visa

Once granted, the visa will be valid for the next 10 years or until one's passport expires. Brazilian citizens have never had visa-free access to the U.S. and currently have to pay a significantly higher application fee of $180 to receive one.

The visa will also be valid only for visits of up to 90 days at a time; after reaching the limit, one will need to leave and stay away for at least the same time period before returning on the same visa. As all tourist visas, it does not grant the right to work or live in the country long-term.

The application will be available online while the embassy recommends applying at least two months before one's scheduled trip.