Target drops a trendy (and exclusive) new line for spring

Over the past several years many retailers have struggled to find their way and establish new identities.

This is largely due to covid, which threw the U.S. retail industry into a tailspin as customers stayed home and far away from any specialty or department stores.

And when normalcy finally resumed, many of those consumer-behavior patterns remained firmly in place, even long after many of us had forgotten about masks and social distancing.

For one, shoppers accelerated an already growing trend in the online space: Many preferred to shop online from their favorite big-box stores and either get their goods delivered (at an increasingly fast clip) or pick them up in-store at their convenience.

This made it far easier for, say, busy moms who didn't have much time to meander through the grocery aisles with a gaggle of bored kiddos. It also mitigated impulse buying — good for the consumer wallet, but not so good for many retailers' bottom line.

As a result, we've seen a lot of closures and bankruptcies in recent years. Stores that cater to niche interests, like Joann Fabrics, Party City and Bed Bath & Beyond, struggled as foot traffic declined.

But it's not just a change in consumer tastes that has affected business. Some of the biggest retailers in the space, like Walmart (WMT) , Target (TGT) and Amazon (AMZN) , have scooped up market share and added more SKUs to their shelves, encouraging the one-stop-shopping movement.

No longer do you have to go to a specialty store for your bath curtain, party supplies or pet food. It's all at Target.

Target adds new line for a growing trend

This is especially the case at Target, which just added a paid-membership program that offers free and fast shipping. The megaretailer has countless in-house brands and often offers goods at a fraction of their usual price.

Some of its more successful brands, like Up&Up, All In Motion, and its new budget line, Dealworthy, are aimed squarely at consumers who want to pay less for essentials like cotton buds and yoga pants but don't want to sacrifice quality.

Target is also popular because its owned brands are usually squarely on trend. It has also worked with a variety of fashion houses, like Lilly Pulitzer and most recently Diane Von Furstenberg, and the offerings usually sell out within hours of launch.

And since the retailer churns its product lines to keep up with trends, it usually has something new in store for each season. This April Target said it would launch a collaboration with the tennis brand Prince just in time for spring.

The exclusive collaboration is meant to celebrate pickleball, which has soared in popularity in recent years and is popular among all age groups. The line will launch on April 20 and will include items such as:

Retro-inspired tracksuits and sets to mix and match

Pleated skirts and dresses

Pickleball paddles with colorful artwork that matches the apparel

The line will be available as long as supplies last, and though Target has not yet announced specifics about design, it's likely to feature bold prints that are on trend for the springtime.

Most of the items will range from $9 to $50. Target says it will drop about 80 items in the apparel, accessories and sporting goods category.