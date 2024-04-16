Samsung gets $6.4 billion in grants to expand U.S. chip production

OFFERS
928 Media Smart Shopper

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
Smart Shopper
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Fire cadets hear ins, outs of firefighting from Prescott-area chiefs HUSD proud of its ongoing investment in students GOP may put additional abortion measures on November ballot Fuels around your home; what should you do? New number set up for Legado fire, vandalism tips Old Prescott City Hall redevelopment plans to be unveiled at April 25 open house CAFMA quickly extinguishes fire at Prescott Valley home Prescott hit-and-run driver facing multiple charges after police vehicle hit during traffic stop Neighborhood Notes: Prescott woman dies after crash on Highway 69

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, April 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Samsung gets $6.4 billion in grants to expand U.S. chip production

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: April 16, 2024 1:41 p.m.

Caroline Woods brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Tuesday, April 16.

Full Video Transcript Below:

CAROLINE WOODS: I’m Caroline Woods reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Stocks are coming off a rough session on Wall Street which saw the Dow close lower for its sixth straight session. This came after hotter than expected retail sales data underscored fears that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer.

Investors will be closely watching the ongoing earnings parade - with a host of big names reporting on Tuesday. Big names like Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and United Health all reported before the opening bell.

In other news - Samsung has been awarded more than $6 billion in grants by the Biden administration in an effort expand its chip production in the U.S. The Department of Commerce awarded Samsung the money to support two chip production facilities, a research center, and a packaging facility in Taylor, Texas.

Of the grant, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said, "These investments will allow the U.S. to once again lead the world, not just in semiconductor design, which is where we do now lead, but also in manufacturing, advanced packaging, and research and development."

Samsung plans to invest around $45 billion in its Texas facilities by 2030.

The Biden administration hopes the grant money will help in the effort to reduce reliance on China and Taiwan for chips. In 1990, the U.S. owned a 30 percent share of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity. In 2020 that number was just 12 percent.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m Caroline Woods with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: