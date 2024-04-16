Obituary: Charles Lee Wiggins

Charles Lee Wiggins, 89, formerly of Chino Valley, Arizona, died March 8, 2024 in Prescott, Arizona, has joined his eternal spouse Iras Maxine Wiggins.

Charles is survived by Carol Adams and children of Stockton, Marvin Wiggins and Family of Chino Valley, Sheryl Read and Family of Prescott, Bobbie Peters and Family of Chino Valley and Troylyn Taylor and Family of Prescott.

There will be a celebration of life at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on April 27, 2024 at 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Information provided by the family.