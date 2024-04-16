OFFERS
Maserati's latest drop-top EV is cooler than anything made by Elon Musk

James Ochoa
Originally Published: April 16, 2024 10:54 p.m.

Tesla  (TSLA)  CEO Elon Musk may tout all kinds of statistics and figures with the  upcoming Tesla Roadster, but for those who do not want to wait the months, years or decades it might take the Austin, Texas-based automaker to put its sports car into production, Italian sports car powerhouse Maserati would like to offer something much more stylish. 

2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore

Maserati

New from the Stellanis-owned  (STLA)  Trident is the electric version of one of its grand touring sports cars — the GranCabrio Folgore. 

The Folgore — Italian for "lightning" is Maserati's in-house designation of its battery electric offerings. However, unlike the EVs on offer from the likes of Tesla, or even Chinese manufacturer BYD  (BYDDY) , Maserati is the only automaker that can make EVs with the fine touch of style and sophistication that Maserati is known for.

On the outside, the Folgore largely resembles the gas-powered GranCabrio, which recently had a revision featuring updated bumpers and other slight tweaks to make it as stylish as its hardtop sibling; the GranTurismo. Exclusive to the GranCabrio Folgore are exclusive sets of 20 and 21-inch wheels, which can be ordered with low-rolling resistance tires.

2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore

Maserati

Like Tesla's Model S Plaid, the GranCabrio Folgore's propulsion comes from a sophisticated Tri-Motor system, with one motor driving the front wheels and two motors driving the rear. Powering the three motors is a 92.5 kWh battery pack and all together, the car makes a total power figure of 818 horsepower and 996 lb-ft of torque. 

Zero to sixty miles per hour is dealt with in 2.8 seconds, and top speed is 180 miles per hour. Maserati also says that the motor setup also gives the car all-wheel-drive, as well as an estimated range of 260 to 278 miles. The car is capable of 270kW fast charging, which can gain up to 62 miles of range in as little as five minutes, or from 20% to 80% in 18 minutes.

Inside, the GranCabrio Folgore shares the same four-passenger layout, as well as many of the gadgets and interior features from the standard GranCabrio, including a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a standard neck warmer and a Sonus faber audio system. Maserati says that the interior on the Folgore is extensively customizable with a variety of colors and materials, but Folgore owners can opt for eco-friendly trimmings made from Econyl; a “regenerated nylon” material made from reclaimed waste, such as recycled fishing nets and carpets.

Maserati is yet to set a release date for the GranCabrio Folgore, however, it is likely burn a big hole in your pocket, as the gas-powered model begins at $203,000 when it reaches dealers this summer.

