Las Vegas Strip casino brings back star R&B residency headliners

Kirk O’Neil
Originally Published: April 16, 2024 11:08 p.m.

The Las Vegas Strip has been the top destination for R&B singers and bands for headliner residencies, while also hosting top pop, rock, and country stars over the years for engagements.

Some of the biggest R&B stars in music have been rolling through Vegas over the past year and more are on the way.

Related: Las Vegas Strip resort signs iconic hip hop stars for residency

Superstar R&B headliner Usher brought his popular Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency to MGM Resorts International's  (MGM)  Dolby Live at Park MGM on the Strip in July 2022 and wrapped up the residency with 12 shows in November and December 2023.  The "Yeah" singer topped off his residency with a Super Bowl half-time show performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

Usher returns to Vegas this year one more time on Nov. 15 at T-Mobile Arena on his Past Present Future tour.

Before the Super Bowl and Dolby Live shows, Usher staged a 20-show residency at Caesars Entertainment's  (CZR)  Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2021 and 2022. Usher's Vegas shows on the Strip date back to a 1998 performance at MGM Grand Garden Arena and 10 subsequent Vegas concerts over the years from 2002 to 2017.

New Edition extends its residency

Popular R&B group New Edition is the latest headliner to sell out all of its residency shows on the Strip. The group in November 2023 sold out its initial six-show residency at Wynn Resorts'  (WYNN)  Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip, which was scheduled for late February and early March 2024, in just 45 minutes after going on sale.

The "Candy Girl" singers completed the sold-out residency on March 9, and put six more shows on sale that are set for July 3, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13.

Another classic R&B band Earth Wind & Fire returns to Apollo Global Management's  (APO)  Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for a seven-show residency scheduled Oct. 9, 11, 12, 13, 16, 18 and 19, 2024. The "Let's Groove" singers last played in Vegas for a nine-show residency Oct. 20-Nov. 4, 2023. 

Wanyá Morris, Shawn Stockman, and Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men perform on the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort on Feb. 21, 2024 in Niagara Falls, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

Jeremychanphotography&solGetty Images

Boyz II Men returns to the Strip 

Finally, legendary R&B group Boyz II Men returns to the Las Vegas Strip for an exclusive engagement with four shows at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on two weekends Aug. 23-24 and Aug. 30-31 and featuring warm-up special guest Robin Thicke, Live Nation revealed on social media.

Boyz II Men last performed in Vegas in May 2023 at the Lovers & Friends Festival, and also performed a long-running residency at the Mirage Hotel and Casino from 2013-2019.

Official Platinum and Citi Cardmember presales for the upcoming shows begin April 17 at 10 a.m. Pacific time, and Fan Club and Ticketmaster presales start April 18 at 10 a.m. Pacific, all through Ticketmaster. Live Nation, Venue and SiriusXM presales begin April 19 at 10 a.m. Pacific. Tickets go on sale to the general public April 20 at 10 a.m.

Boyz II Men, consisting of three of its original four singers Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman, are expected to perform their megahit songs in the shows, including No. 1 hit "End of the Road" from their 1991 debut album "Cooleyhighharmony," and "I'll Make Love to You," "On Bended Knee" and "Water Runs Dry" from their 1994 smash hit follow-up album "II," which sold over 12 million copies in the U.S.

