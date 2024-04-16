Instagram is reportedly making an unusual new move

OFFERS
928 Media Smart Shopper

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
Smart Shopper
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Fire cadets hear ins, outs of firefighting from Prescott-area chiefs HUSD proud of its ongoing investment in students GOP may put additional abortion measures on November ballot Fuels around your home; what should you do? New number set up for Legado fire, vandalism tips Old Prescott City Hall redevelopment plans to be unveiled at April 25 open house CAFMA quickly extinguishes fire at Prescott Valley home Prescott hit-and-run driver facing multiple charges after police vehicle hit during traffic stop Neighborhood Notes: Prescott woman dies after crash on Highway 69

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, April 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Instagram is reportedly making an unusual new move

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: April 16, 2024 4:06 p.m.

Fast Facts

  • Meta is reportedly again experimenting with new AI features, this time on Instagram.
  • The new features could make it possible to "chat" with an AI bot based on popular influencers.

Instagram is already home to a whole host of creators and influencers, but like its parent company, Meta  (META) , the social platform is also looking for the next big thing and additional ways to innovate.

For larger influencers, creators, and even brands, Instagram offers the ability to create channels and even set up pre-determined responses to select messages, but it seems an AI-infused chat experience might be on the horizon.

Related: Samsung's latest 98-inch TV has a surprising price

According to a new report by The New York Times, Instagram is experimenting with an AI chat experience named “Creator A.I.” — essentially allowing a selected influencer to work with Instagram to build up a knowledge base and responses that a follower could receive in response to a question. The report notes that the chatbot would mimic the voice and style of the influencer and is being pitched as a better way to connect with fans.

Regarding how to respond to messages, the influencer could select posts, previous DMs, comments, and other data to build up a proper response. For specific queries from a follower, the influencer can also elect to use a dedicated, written response. If rolled out, this would be the biggest yet of artificial intelligence into Instagram.

Previously, Instagram has rolled out AI bots that are inspired by celebrities, influencers, and other personas that you can chat with. It’s a unique experience that can be hit or miss, but this seems like a more direct way to let a fan connect with a creator and at least have it be more in the proper style realm. Of course, with AI and chatbots, there is always a chance of spontaneity and a message that doesn’t fit the right style.

Considering that Instagram is meeting with select influencers to at least chat on Creator A.I., according to the report, we might see this new feature as an experiment on the platform. TheStreet has reached out to Instagram for further comment, and we’ll update this post when we hear back.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Shutterstock

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: