Instagram is reportedly making an unusual new move

Instagram is already home to a whole host of creators and influencers, but like its parent company, Meta (META) , the social platform is also looking for the next big thing and additional ways to innovate.

For larger influencers, creators, and even brands, Instagram offers the ability to create channels and even set up pre-determined responses to select messages, but it seems an AI-infused chat experience might be on the horizon.

According to a new report by The New York Times, Instagram is experimenting with an AI chat experience named “Creator A.I.” — essentially allowing a selected influencer to work with Instagram to build up a knowledge base and responses that a follower could receive in response to a question. The report notes that the chatbot would mimic the voice and style of the influencer and is being pitched as a better way to connect with fans.

Regarding how to respond to messages, the influencer could select posts, previous DMs, comments, and other data to build up a proper response. For specific queries from a follower, the influencer can also elect to use a dedicated, written response. If rolled out, this would be the biggest yet of artificial intelligence into Instagram.

Previously, Instagram has rolled out AI bots that are inspired by celebrities, influencers, and other personas that you can chat with. It’s a unique experience that can be hit or miss, but this seems like a more direct way to let a fan connect with a creator and at least have it be more in the proper style realm. Of course, with AI and chatbots, there is always a chance of spontaneity and a message that doesn’t fit the right style.

Considering that Instagram is meeting with select influencers to at least chat on Creator A.I., according to the report, we might see this new feature as an experiment on the platform. TheStreet has reached out to Instagram for further comment, and we’ll update this post when we hear back.

