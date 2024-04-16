How this YouTuber built a huge audience by playing slots

Social media is abuzz with gambling content with streamers playing everything from slots to blackjack. Brian Christopher, slots influencer, joined TheStreet to discuss the psychology behind the appeal of watching others gamble online, as well as his favorite slots to play.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I think gambling, wagering, content overall, it's very popular on TikTok, other social media platforms. What do you think it is about this space that is so interesting, so fascinating to people watching?

BRIAN CHRISTOPHER: It's so weird because when I first started this like eight years ago, you know, I was like, who would ever watch someone else play slot machines? Right? it doesn't make sense. Why wouldn't you just go to the casino and play yourself? But the number one channels on YouTube are those who play video games or little children playing with their toys. Other kids watch those. Right? and those are the most popular channels at all. And so for me, it's just, you know, getting excitement and enjoyment out of that.

And, you know, people that watch us, we have over 8 million unique viewers every month. They're watching our content and they just feel like they're there with us. They feel that excitement. And, you know, we don't just show the wins. We show like all of our losses. We show absolutely everything as well. So that people are there for the entire journey from beginning to end. They don't know what I'm going to win a jackpot or lose my butt. So they just feel like they're right there for the journey.

J.D. DURKIN: What's your favorite slot machine?

BRIAN CHRISTOPHER: I love all the link games like the dragon link, lightning link, dollar link. Those ones are really fun.

J.D. DURKIN: Just because they're personal favorites of yours or there's some strategy and advantageous nature to them in terms of potential payouts?

BRIAN CHRISTOPHER: They're like, they're volatile and they have great potential for winning big jackpots. Like some of them have a bucket million prize at the very top of them. And that's one of my goals, is to hit one of those. And my last two or three biggest jackpots are on those games.