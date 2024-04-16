Firewise Part III: Fuels, what is Prescott doing to protect community?

Last time I covered how you can help improve your property’s safety using Firewise techniques. In this article, I want to share how the City of Prescott is working toward that same goal of protecting the community from wildfire. It is a multi-faceted approach.

Prescott operates a forestry crew under the Recreational Services division. This crew used to be under the Fire Department umbrella but was moved to Rec Services in 2023 to help address the 3,000-plus acres of open space and natural parks that the city owns. While they manage the open spaces, they also work on boundary projects that the Fire Department created with grant funding.

“Boundary project” refers to work they can do along the perimeter of the city to help keep a wildfire outside the city limits. Preferably they can complete a project that ties into other projects to help complete a longer and more continuous line of defense. Additionally, the Forest Service has an agreement with the crew to assist with their Forest Service boundary projects when they need help. That is a win-win.

Besides the boundary projects and open space treatments, the forestry crew completes a very vital service to you the homeowner in the form of chipping. The City of Prescott wants to encourage homeowners to improve their home’s safety. To that end, a free chipping service is provided to Prescott homeowners who are trimming up their trees and brush. Folks don’t need to haul the materials to the transfer station. They can just drag them to the curb. A homeowner can then submit a chipping request through either the city’s website or Prescott Fire’s website, prescottfire.org. The request has all the rules regarding size of materials, age of the debris, accessibility, and pile height. Please look at the rules before you start.

Recognizing that not everyone can do their own work, the city also offers a limited number of $500 reimbursement mitigation grants to help reduce the expense of having a landscaper come in and do the work for you. There are several requirements to be considered for the grant, including the property being within Prescott city limits, location within a Firewise community, as well as being within the city’s designated Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) Zone. Please go to Prescott Fire’s website for more information on this opportunity.

Prescott Fire would like you to be an asset in our quest to improve our community’s resiliency against wildfire. To that end, we host Home Ignition Zone Assessor classes several times each year that are taught by members of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. Open to everyone, attendees are often landscapers looking to do a better job meeting Firewise requirements and members of Firewise certified communities looking to improve their ability to assess homes in their neighborhood.

And then there is me, or more rightly so, my position as wildfire risk manager. The Prescott City Council approved the creation of this position with the simple intent of helping our community prepare for, survive, and recover from wildfire. Wildfire is the biggest natural disaster threat to our community.

I can’t do the heavy lifting by myself, so I look for ways to get the work done, grants to offset the expenses, and targets of opportunity to achieve safety goals. Mostly though, I look for ways to educate folks on how to make their home safer in our wildfire-prone community.

In my next article – Part IV – I will talk about where your home is at its weakest and what you can do to improve it, a process called home hardening.

Conrad Jackson is Prescott Fire Department’s wildfire risk manager. He has been a wildland firefighter for 30 years, serving with both the Prescott National Forest and Prescott Fire Department.