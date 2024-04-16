County to host special meeting on Walker-area mine Thursday

Yavapai County Supervisor Mary Mallory has called a community meeting about residents’ concerns involving the Gold Paradise Peak Mine and other mines owned by the same people on or near Senator Highway in Walker.

The Yavapai County hosted meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Yavapai College Prescott campus at the Jim and Linda Lee Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St, Prescott.

Representatives from various agencies, including the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), will be in attendance to speak and answer questions from the community. ADEQ looks forward to presenting on permitted facilities and remediation projects in the area.

Joe Trudeau, who lives four miles from the Gold Peak Paradise Mine site on Senator Highway, believes it’s important to inform the public because “these operators could leave Prescott with a public health and environmental disaster,” because they have a record of declaring bankruptcy and leaving the grounds with environmental problems. He said they have done this in other states including Nevada, California and Alabama.

“I feel bad for the people of Walker and Potato Patch. There are 150 houses within one mile of the mine,” he said. “There is dust, noise and the potential for blasting. This is essentially in a neighborhood and will bring industrial traffic.”

CITATIONS

Trudeau said the state mining inspector has issued Gold Paradise Peak with several citations.

Gold Paradise Peak has three mines in the area. The first is known as the Senator Mine and most people in Walker are familiar with this, but Trudeau said the public may not be aware of the other two mine sites. The second is Sundance, which is about a mile farther up Senator Highway, and the third is Azurite, which is one and one-quarter mile southwest of the Senator Mine.

“They are doing this purposely to evade public scrutiny,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau added the operation has four different parcels under four different corporations with different permits for each, but it’s all the same people: a Chinese corporation.

“They are sophisticated and corrupt,” Trudeau continued. “China is exploiting America for minerals. These foreign actors are breaking our laws.”

Trudeau said American mining companies don’t break laws anything close to the level of Gold Paradise Peak. “This is not typical and if American companies did this they would be out of business,” he said. “They create a giant mess and then they leave without remediating the site.”

The main concern is water pollution as the wells from the Senator mine drain into the Hassayampa River and the wells from the Azurite site drain into Slate Creek.

Gold Paradise Peak officials have not responded to repeated requests for information or comment. A phone number on its website goes only to voice messaging, emails to the company have not been responded to, and the main office listed in California is a vacant building.

Trudeau said Gold Paradise Peak Mine officials do not like to talk and do not act neighborly.

Mallory was unavailable for comments. Trudeau praised her for being responsive to concerns from district residents about the Gold Paradise Peak Mine.

In addition, former Attorney General Mark Brnovich has brought violations of permits of the Clean Water Act against Gold Paradise. Former Gov. Doug Ducey and current Gov. Katie Hobbs have also pointed toward violations.

Trudeau said Gold Paradise Peak has racked up $6 million in fines and has violated at least 150 safety protocol violations with many coming during the past two years. He said the water has exceeded levels for zinc, cadmium and copper.