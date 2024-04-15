This weed puller that Amazon shoppers call a 'magic wand' is flying off the site while on sale for under $50

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With warm weather and April showers come budding trees and sprouting weeds. If your lawn is overgrown with unwanted plants and you're trying to avoid using potentially harmful herbicides, it might be time to invest in a weeder.

While on the hunt for one of my own, I discovered that the Fiskars Stand Up Weeder is currently on sale for only $48 at Amazon, so I put it to the test on my nearly 3-acre farm that's overgrown with thistles. After using it several times over the past week, I am thoroughly impressed by how much easier and more efficient it makes pulling weeds — it helped me uproot piles in record time without straining my back. It's no wonder it's the no. 2 bestseller in Amazon's manual weeders category and has sold over 20,000 times recently.

Fiskars 4-Claw Stand Up Weeder, $48 (was $62) at Amazon

The user-friendly design only requires two easy steps to permanently pull weeds from your lawn. Just secure the stainless steel blades into the ground over the weed and lean it toward the reinforced foot platform. As you lean the handle toward the foot platform, four blades lock in around the plant and gently uproot it from the ground. Then, you can use the ejection mechanism to release it without getting your hands dirty. It took me a few times to get the hang of it, but once I did, I was filling multiple 5-gallon buckets with thistles.

The best part about it is you don't have to bend over or get on your hands and knees to use it successfully. It features a 39-inch handle with an ergonomic design that remains comfortable even after 30+ minutes of use.

More than 17,000 people have given this garden tool a five-star rating, and judging from the amount that has sold in the past 30 days, that number will likely drastically increase. Several reviewers said they are "astonished" by its results.

"The Fiskars weeder is like the superhero of weed-busting tools," one person wrote. "Say goodbye to the ancient rituals of bending, kneeling, and yanking weeds out like you're in a wrestling match with a stubborn dandelion. This thing is like a magic wand for your garden. You don't pull weeds; you perform a weed-vanishing act!"

Anyone trying to rid their lawn of stubborn and invasive weeds should add the Fiskars Stand Up Weeder to their collection of gardening tools while it's on sale for under $50 at Amazon. Trust me, it's totally worth the price.