Samsung's latest 98-inch TV has a surprising price

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: April 15, 2024 3:46 p.m.

Fast Facts

  • Samsung's 2024 home entertainment lineup already offered bigger-screen Neo QLED, QLED, and OLED TVs, but now a new model is now up for order.
  • The 98-inch Crystal UHD TV doesn't boast mini LEDs, but it is significantly cheaper than other Samsung models.

Samsung  (SSNLF)  has long offered big screens, but its latest 98-inch TV, the DU9000, is lowering the cost of entry by several thousand dollars. It is a 98-inch Crystal UHD TV with an attractive $3,999.99 price tag.

This massive Crystal UHD TV undercuts Samsung’s same-sized QLED Q80C offering by $4,000 and boasts more advanced features to increase its appeal. To be clear, though, mini LEDs or Quantum Dots do not power it; it does provide a 4K picture and sports some AI tricks to improve the quality.

Leading the feature list is Samsung’s Supersize Picture Enhancer, which is designed to improve sharpness and overall picture quality. This way, it can upscale lower-resolution content—think HD—to close to 4K and sit alongside HDR support and PurColor. Samsung likely believes this can improve performance and make the DU9000 a strong competitor against the larger-screened TCLs and Hisense. However, some boast more advanced tech for creating visuals and physically more LEDs, like TCLs Mini LED QM8.

Samsung's new for 2024 98-inch DU9000 Crystal UHD TV hanging on a wall in a living room.

Samsung

Samsung’s DU9000 also features up to a 120Hz refresh rate, Motion Xcelerator, and the Game Bar, similar to QLED, Neo QLED, and OLED TVs. This allows you to adjust settings central to gaming easily. Powering the TV is the Samsung-made Crystal Processor 4K as well, and from an audio perspective, when paired with a Samsung soundbar, the TV speaker will act as the center channel.

It also runs Samsung’s Tizen smart TV interface out of the box, which provides easy access to major streaming services. You can even control connected smart home gadgets through a SmartThings panel and create individual profiles for members of your household.

We’re looking forward to testing the 98-inch DU9000 further and comparing it to the competition, but if you’re already sold, Samsung’s taking orders for the $3,999.99 TV right now. It’s the latest big-screen TV from the brand and sits alongside the 98-inch QLED, Neo QLED 4K, Neo QLED 8K, and even the massive $149,999.99 110-inch Micro LED TV. 

Samsung's 98-inch DU9000 Crystal UHD TV is priced at $3,999.99.

Samsung

