Pets of the Week: Arabica & Jojo (Catty Shack)

Arabica and Jojo were found Feb. 19, 2024, in Chino Valley. These two lovelies are bonded sisters who need to be adopted together. Their date of birth is Nov. 21, 2023. Super friendly pair, not shy at all. Both can spend hours chasing feathers or a worm at the end of a fishing pole toy. They also make cute little chirping sounds when seeing flying things. The girls are excellent lap kitties and love to sleep with people. Another habit is to “groom hair.” They would be happy in a fairly active home with lots of play time.

They now can be seen at Catty Shack from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.