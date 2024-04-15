Pet of the Week: Wile (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Wile, as in Wile E. Coyote. Wile is an approximately 8- to 10-month-old Cattle Dog mix. He was brought to the shelter as a stray. Upon evaluation by a veterinarian, we have learned that Wile is suffering from a cruciate ligament injury, for which he will need surgery. We are currently asking for donations to help us cover the cost of this surgery.

Wile loves playing fetch and being active. He is a sweet boy who loves people. It appears that Wile is house trained. He seems to like other dogs, however, a meet and greet with any potential fur siblings is required. If you would like to meet Wile, please give us call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.