Pet of the Week: Gretsky (Yavapai Humane Society)

We’d like to introduce you to Gretsky! He’s an 8-year-old Pit Bull/Terrier mix who came to us as a stray from Prescott Valley in January! He’s a little bit scared of meeting new people but warms up pretty quickly if you give him his space. He gets along with other dogs (big and small) and has a heart of gold!

Gretsky loves attention and will often sit under the desk up in our Behavior House just so he can lay his head on a knee and get some lovin’. He’s been described by our staff as “a couch potato,” “a snuggly old man” and “the perfect house hippo!” He would probably do best in a calm environment where he can just hang out with his bestie and watch a movie, get some love time and live out the rest of his life with someone who will love him as much as he will love them!

If you’re interested in meeting this stunning senior, give us a call at 928-445-2666 and tell our Adoption Team that you want to meet Gretsky!



Information and photo provided by Yavapai Humane Society.