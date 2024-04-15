Pet of the Week: Gretsky (Yavapai Humane Society)

OFFERS
928 Media Smart Shopper

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
Smart Shopper
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Neighborhood Notes: Chino Valley in Brief: Steam Sesh studio open for business Chino Chamber News: Welcome to spring, fans of Chino Valley! Prescott Valley in Brief: Dump the Drugs will be April 27 at Police Department Investigation into leak of city documents ‘closed,’ says Prescott Council statement HUSD selected for more than $1.2M grant to boost student achievement Firewise Part I: Is it a noun or a verb? Picture This: Dewey-Humboldt Days 2024 delivers fun-filled festivities on Main Street Mardi Read ‘will be missed’ PUSD assistant superintendent, praised for her ‘educator’s heart,’ to retire Need2Know: Purple Cat Good Used Bookshop sold to employee; Findlay Buick GMC makes $675 donation to Yavapai Exceptional Industries; Steam Sesh Salon Studio opens its doors in CV

Subscribe Now
Monday, April 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Pet of the Week: Gretsky (Yavapai Humane Society)

Gretsky is an 8-year-old Pit Bull/Terrier mix who came to us as a stray. (Courtesy photo)

Gretsky is an 8-year-old Pit Bull/Terrier mix who came to us as a stray. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 15, 2024 5:42 p.m.

We’d like to introduce you to Gretsky! He’s an 8-year-old Pit Bull/Terrier mix who came to us as a stray from Prescott Valley in January! He’s a little bit scared of meeting new people but warms up pretty quickly if you give him his space. He gets along with other dogs (big and small) and has a heart of gold!

Gretsky loves attention and will often sit under the desk up in our Behavior House just so he can lay his head on a knee and get some lovin’. He’s been described by our staff as “a couch potato,” “a snuggly old man” and “the perfect house hippo!” He would probably do best in a calm environment where he can just hang out with his bestie and watch a movie, get some love time and live out the rest of his life with someone who will love him as much as he will love them!

If you’re interested in meeting this stunning senior, give us a call at 928-445-2666 and tell our Adoption Team that you want to meet Gretsky!

Information and photo provided by Yavapai Humane Society.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: