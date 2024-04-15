Pet of the Week: Gooby (United Animal Friends)

OFFERS
928 Media Smart Shopper

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
Smart Shopper
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Neighborhood Notes: Chino Valley in Brief: Steam Sesh studio open for business Chino Chamber News: Welcome to spring, fans of Chino Valley! Prescott Valley in Brief: Dump the Drugs will be April 27 at Police Department Investigation into leak of city documents ‘closed,’ says Prescott Council statement HUSD selected for more than $1.2M grant to boost student achievement Firewise Part I: Is it a noun or a verb? Picture This: Dewey-Humboldt Days 2024 delivers fun-filled festivities on Main Street Mardi Read ‘will be missed’ PUSD assistant superintendent, praised for her ‘educator’s heart,’ to retire Need2Know: Purple Cat Good Used Bookshop sold to employee; Findlay Buick GMC makes $675 donation to Yavapai Exceptional Industries; Steam Sesh Salon Studio opens its doors in CV

Subscribe Now
Monday, April 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Pet of the Week: Gooby (United Animal Friends)

Gooby is a very sweet and friendly 3-year-old with expressive eyes that will melt your heart. (Courtesy photo)

Gooby is a very sweet and friendly 3-year-old with expressive eyes that will melt your heart. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 15, 2024 5:47 p.m.

Gooby is a very sweet and friendly 3-year-old with expressive eyes that will melt your heart. She enjoys playing with toys and is quite active and social.

The shorthair brown tabby is affectionate with adults, but probably would not be comfortable in a household with small children. Gooby needs to be the only cat. Her toys, a scratching post and has a little bed that will go with her to her new home.

Gooby is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV, is spayed and is microchipped. You can begin the adoption process by filling out an “Adoption Application” at www.unitedanimalfriends.org.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: