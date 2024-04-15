Pet of the Week: Gooby (United Animal Friends)

Gooby is a very sweet and friendly 3-year-old with expressive eyes that will melt your heart. She enjoys playing with toys and is quite active and social.

The shorthair brown tabby is affectionate with adults, but probably would not be comfortable in a household with small children. Gooby needs to be the only cat. Her toys, a scratching post and has a little bed that will go with her to her new home.

Gooby is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV, is spayed and is microchipped. You can begin the adoption process by filling out an “Adoption Application” at www.unitedanimalfriends.org.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.