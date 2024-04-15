Pet of the Week: Dotty (Blackhat Humane Society)

My name is Dotty and I have the eye brows to prove it. But my eyes really tell the story of how thrilled I will be to have someone to dote on and a pal to hike and share adventures. I am 4 months of cattledog cuteness and I live well with other dogs and cats. Please contact blackhathumanesociety.org or 928-899-3942 to learn how friendly and clever I am.

Information and photo provided by Blackhat Humane Society.