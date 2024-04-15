New number set up for Legado fire, vandalism tips

As of Tuesday, April 16, the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) will be partnering with Yavapai Silent Witness, who will be collecting both the PVPD tips and all the Silent Witness tips related to recent arson, aggravated criminal damage, graffiti, burglary and trespassing at the Legado Apartments and Bradshaw Mountain High School until the suspect(s) of these crimes has been brought to justice. A new tip number has also been established, 1-800-932-3232. The original tip line of 928-772-5666 will no longer be active.

The reward from Yavapai Silent Witness for this investigation is $40,000 and the phone number is 1-800-932-3232.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has also established a tip line at 1-888-283-8477, and has separately posted a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in the arson, aggravated criminal damage, graffiti, burglary and trespassing.

The PVPD continues to ask community members in the area surrounding the Legado Apartments and Bradshaw Mountain High School to check and review any personally or business-owned cameras/video surveillance on their properties or residences, especially the area of Castle Canyon Mesa/Lynx Lake Estates.

A public portal has also been made available where community members can send and upload videos and photos to the Joint Law Enforcement Task Force that will assist law enforcement investigators to identify the suspect or suspects. The portal can be accessed via:



https://pvaz.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/pv-24-002019.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.