More than half a billion dollars of taxpayer money has paid for other people's EVs

OFFERS
928 Media Smart Shopper

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
Smart Shopper
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
HUSD proud of its ongoing investment in students GOP may put additional abortion measures on November ballot Fuels around your home; what should you do? New number set up for Legado fire, vandalism tips Old Prescott City Hall redevelopment plans to be unveiled at April 25 open house CAFMA quickly extinguishes fire at Prescott Valley home Prescott hit-and-run driver facing multiple charges after police vehicle hit during traffic stop Neighborhood Notes: Chino Valley in Brief: Steam Sesh studio open for business Chino Chamber News: Welcome to spring, fans of Chino Valley!

Subscribe Now
Monday, April 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

More than half a billion dollars of taxpayer money has paid for other people's EVs

James Ochoa
Originally Published: April 15, 2024 7:07 p.m.

A new report by the Department of the Treasury reveals that American taxpayers have paid an eye-watering amount since the Internal Revenue Service updated its rules regarding tax credits on EV purchases on January 1st. 

Related: Tesla hit with 'unexpected delay' for delivery of newest model

An attendee examines the charging port for a 2024 Nissan Leaf electric vehicle (EV) during the 2024 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) in New York, US, on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

According to a recent report, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has received about 100,000 time of sale reports since January 1st, and reimbursed auto dealerships $580 million in advance point-of-sale consumer EV tax credit payments under the newly implemented ruling. 

On January 1st, the IRS' updated Code Section 30D went into effect, where qualifying buyers under certain income thresholds can get up to $7,500 tax credit applied to the purchase price of qualifying North American-assembled new EVs that meet certain sticker price restrictions, or up to $4,000 for a used EV price at or below $25,000 that is at least two model years old.

The current offer is a more convenient and enticing offer than in previous years, where EV buyers had to claim their credits as part of their tax returns the following year.

A 2024 Cadillac Lyriq sports utility vehicle (SUV) at the 2024 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) in New York, US, on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

According to the government, the Internal Revenue Service has received more than 85,000 sale reports for new EVs, with over 90% of buyers opting for the $7,500 tax credit to be applied to their new car's purchase price. Additionally, the IRS has also received more than 15,000 sale reports for used EVs, with over 75% of buyers opting for $4,000 off the purchase price of their new-to-them vehicles.

“Demand is high four months into implementation of this new provision with American consumers saving more than half a billion dollars,” Treasury spokesperson Haris Talwar said in a statement.

Though the new regulations have put more EVs out on the road, many electric models on the market lost their eligibility for tax credits due to the Treasury's strict FEOC guidelines designed to keep the EV supply chain close to home — keeping a select few eligible for the $7,500.

More Business of EVs:

According to data from the U.S. government's portal at fueleconomy.gov, as of the time of this writing, 36 EVs and PHEVs are eligible for some federal tax credits ranging from $3,750 to $7,500, including the Cadillac LYRIQ, Honda Prologue, Nissan LEAF, Rivian's R1T and R1S, as well as Tesla's popular Model Y. 

Though the list seems scarce and without some variety, other manufacturers are offering their own incentives to move their EVs. Until April 30, Hyundai is offering what they call "$7,500 retail bonus cash" on Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Kona Electric models.

Additionally, Polestar is offering the Polestar 2 with a "$7,500 Polestar Clean Vehicle Incentive" for qualifying buyers.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: