Investigation into leak of city documents 'closed,' says Prescott Council statement HUSD selected for more than $1.2M grant to boost student achievement Firewise Part I: Is it a noun or a verb? Picture This: Dewey-Humboldt Days 2024 delivers fun-filled festivities on Main Street Mardi Read 'will be missed' PUSD assistant superintendent, praised for her 'educator's heart,' to retire Need2Know: Purple Cat Good Used Bookshop sold to employee; Findlay Buick GMC makes $675 donation to Yavapai Exceptional Industries; Steam Sesh Salon Studio opens its doors in CV Dr. Marylou Mercado named vice president of Workforce Development and Health Sciences at Yavapai College Regional Economic Development Center at Yavapai College offering industry-recognized, career-oriented certifications, tuition free Arizona Territorial Society shares Pauline O'Neill Chalk it Up Prescott! to be held April 20-21

Monday, April 15
Goldman Sachs shares leap as merger rebound powers Q1 earnings beat

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: April 15, 2024 12:05 p.m.

Goldman Sachs Group  (GS)  posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Monday as a rebound in merger deals supported revenue gains for its biggest division, sending the investment bank's shares higher in early trading.  

Goldman, the fifth-largest U.S. bank and one of the most influential investment houses on Wall Street, reported profit of $4.13 billion, or $11.58 a share, up 17% from the year-earlier period and well ahead of the Wall Street consensus forecast of $8.56 per share. 

Group revenue rose 12% to $14.21 billion, topping analysts' forecasts of a $12.92 billion total. The group's Global Banking & Markets division, which includes fixed-income trading as well as its mergers-and-acquisitions units, saw revenue rise 15% to $9.73 billion. 

Global M&A activity rebounded firmly over the first quarter, with overall deal volumes rising 30% from a year earlier to just over $755 billion, according to LSEG data. 

Shareholder proxy groups are urging Goldman Sachs to separate the roles of chairman and CEO, currently held by David Solomon, into two distinct positions.

Taylor Hill&solGetty Images

“Our first quarter results reflect the strength of our world-class and interconnected franchises and the earnings power of Goldman Sachs," said CEO David Solomon. "We continue to execute on our strategy, focusing on our core strengths to serve our clients and deliver for our shareholders.” 

More Wall Street Analysts:

Goldman Sachs shares were marked 3.8% higher in premarket trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $404.33 each, a move would nudge the bank into positive territory for the year.

Last week, JP Morgan Chase  (JPM)  posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings but noted a quarter-on-quarter decline in one of its key profit metrics.

The bank said net interest income rose 11% to $23.2 billion, thanks in part to the higher interest rate environment and a pullback in bets that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting rates later this spring.

Related: JP Morgan shares tumble as key Q1 earnings metric disappoints Wall Street

JP Morgan did note, however, that net interest income was down 4% on a sequential basis, thanks to what it called "margin compression and lower deposit balances." But the bank estimated it would rise to just under $90 billion for the year, a tally that will likely top its overall expenses target.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

