Gene Herrick, AP photographer who covered the Korean War and civil rights, dies at 97
In this Feb. 6, 2016, photo, Gene Herrick smiles during an interview at his home in Rocky Mount, Va. Herrick, a retired Associated Press photographer who covered the Korean War and is known for his iconic images of Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and the trial of the killers of Emmett Till in the early years of the Civil Rights Movement, died Friday, April 12, 2024. He was 97. (Stephanie Klein-Davis/The Roanoke Times via AP, file)