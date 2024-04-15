Fuels around your home; what should you do?

My goal for today is to make the Firewise process easier to understand. Please remember, this is not about eradicating every plant on your property. I like trees, bushes, grass and all the little critters that live in them. Well, maybe not so much the pack rats, but that is a different story.

What needs to be removed to improve your home’s ability to survive a wildfire while keeping the rural feel we enjoy here?

Let’s be honest. You likely need to remove some plants and leaf litter. You definitely want to remove plants and their debris within five feet of your home, maybe even 10 if you live on a hill. This is the Home Ignition Zone’s inner circle. Fuels here pose the greatest risk.

I often see tree branches rubbing up against walls, up under the eaves, or even extending over the roof. All of these are definite no-no’s in Firewise. You are a grown adult. You need to make the determination just how much risk you want your home to face. The best practice is to get rid of it. If you can’t bring yourself to cut it down, at least get it on a drip system and hydrate it. And for heaven’s sake, don’t let those overhanging branches rain leaf litter onto your roof and gutters. That is prime fire habitat when the embers rain down.

From 10 to 30 feet away from the house, trees should have canopy breaks of 10 to 15 feet. You want to break up the continuity of the trees, so they don’t act like a giant fuse of plant life leading right up to your home. Those gaps help take the umph out of the fire’s forward progress.

Trees should be limbed up to a height of six feet and not have any brush under them that would carry a fire from the ground to the canopy. We call those ladder fuels. If you have a mature tree that is kind of short and squatty, just clean out the bottom third of the branches. We don’t want it looking like something out of a Dr. Seuss story, all trunk with a tuft of leaves at the top.

Clusters of brush are okay to have. They should just be island-like clusters with a footprint of something like 300 feet square or less. The islands need to be spaced apart just like the canopies were, 10 to 15 feet. The birds and bunnies will be happier if you keep these islands around for them. Lastly, all the dead materials, whether standing or fallen, need to be removed. That stuff isn’t going to do you any favors during a wildfire.

Thirty to 100 feet out from the home gets the same treatment as the previous area, or zone as we call them. The gaps between the canopies and brushy islands can just be smaller. Walk through there with your arms out from your sides. If you find your hands hitting plants, you need to widen it up. If you stagger the islands, you will still have something blocking the neighbor’s view and vice versa.

See, it’s not too complicated. You are trying to keep a fire from getting all the way to your home by limiting more and more fuels as the fire gets closer to it. Simple as that. That is what YOU should be doing, or maybe a landscaper if you hire out the work. In my next article I will cover what the City of Prescott is doing to help protect our community and even assisting the homeowners of Prescott who are stepping up to the task.

Conrad Jackson is Prescott Fire Department’s wildfire risk manager. He has been a wildland firefighter for 30 years, serving with both the Prescott National Forest and Prescott Fire Department.