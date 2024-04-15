OFFERS
Disney to completely rework park, build new adventure area

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: April 15, 2024 2:05 p.m.

While Disneyland Paris was initially opened as Euro Disney in 1992, a decade later the company added a second park to mirror Hollywood Studios in Florida and California.

The European Parc Walt Disney Studios has classic rides such as 'Hollywood Tower,' 'Flying Carpets,' and 'Rémy’s Ratatouille Adventure' but generally has a reputation of being a less impressive version of the nearby Disneyland Park which has more rides and the star Sleeping Beauty’s Castle as one enters.

Related: How you can attend the 2024 Paris Olympics in person

After more than two decades of guest commentary about how Parc Walt Disney (DIS) Studios was the “less important” park, Disney announced that it would be giving the area a major overhaul — along with reworking more than 90% of the park, it will also add a new land called World of Frozen similar to what opened in Hong Kong Disneyland in December 2023.

A photo rendering shows what the new Walt Disney Adventure World is expected to look like.

Disney

‘The original idea driving the creation of the second park’

“When it opened in 2002, the original idea driving the creation of the second park was to give guests a behind-the-scenes look into the making of movies, animated feature films and television shows,” Disney said in a press release. “The park concept has since evolved creatively to offer more immersive worlds, and in 2007 it embarked on an exciting expansion journey with the launch of multiple large-scale, immersive projects like 'The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror,' 'Toy Story Playland,' and 'Ratatouille: The Adventure.'”

More Travel:

The latest expansive world, or World of Frozen, will take guests through the Kingdom of Arandelle and eventually open up with a view of North Mountain that the heroine in the 2013 movie ends up having to scale. Disney has not yet elaborated on what rides the new land will have but the same area in Hong Kong Disneyland currently has a high-speed coaster called the 'Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs,' and the 'Frozen Ever After' boat ride that takes guests through the kingdom.

The entire park, meanwhile, will be renamed Walt Disney Adventure World to play on the idea of different immersive “worlds” through which guests pass.

‘The overhaul of more than 90% of Walt Disney Park’

“Embracing a transformation that involves the overhaul of more than 90% of Walt Disney Studios Park since its debut in 2002, we’re unveiling a fresh creative vision that has completely redefined our second gate,” Disneyland Paris Présidente Natasha Rafalski said in a statement. “[…] The new name will officially take effect coinciding with the grand opening of our next themed land, World of Frozen, marking a harmonious start to this exciting new era.”

Other changes to the park include replacing the Central Park walkway currently made to look like Hollywood Boulevard with a passageway through historic movie theatres and moments from film history’s past along with an entrance building that takes one from the park gates straight to what looks like the set of a movie studio. 

The latter is expected to open in the spring of 2025 while the Frozen land will lead onto an Adventure Bay area for viewing the Frozen castle and North Area as well as a large dining and shopping area.

