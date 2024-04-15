Apple is no longer the world's largest phone seller

OFFERS
928 Media Smart Shopper

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
Smart Shopper
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Investigation into leak of city documents ‘closed,’ says Prescott Council statement HUSD selected for more than $1.2M grant to boost student achievement Firewise Part I: Is it a noun or a verb? Picture This: Dewey-Humboldt Days 2024 delivers fun-filled festivities on Main Street Mardi Read ‘will be missed’ PUSD assistant superintendent, praised for her ‘educator’s heart,’ to retire Need2Know: Purple Cat Good Used Bookshop sold to employee; Findlay Buick GMC makes $675 donation to Yavapai Exceptional Industries; Steam Sesh Salon Studio opens its doors in CV Dr. Marylou Mercado named vice president of Workforce Development and Health Sciences at Yavapai College Regional Economic Development Center at Yavapai College offering industry-recognized, career-oriented certifications, tuition free Arizona Territorial Society shares Pauline O'Neill Chalk it Up Prescott! to be held April 20-21

Subscribe Now
Monday, April 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Apple is no longer the world's largest phone seller

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: April 15, 2024 1:42 p.m.

Caroline Woods brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Monday, April 15.

Full Video Transcript Below:

CAROLINE WOODS: I’m Caroline Woods reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Stocks are looking to rebound after a tough week on Wall Street as investors react to strong earnings from banking giant Goldman Sachs. The bank saw its profit soar 28 percent thanks to a rise in investment banking revenues. Later this week, investors are looking ahead to earnings from names like United Airlines, American Express, and Netflix.

In other news, Apple saw shipments of its iPhone plummet by nearly 10 percent in the first quarter of 2024. According to the International Data Commission, the company shipped 50.1 million phones in its first quarter, a 5.3 million decline from 2023. Because of Apple’s drop, Samsung has retaken the title of the world’s largest phone seller with a nearly 21 percent market share. 

Apple’s market share has dropped by 3.4 percent since the first quarter of 2023.What’s even more troubling for Apple is the steady rise of some of China’s other smartphone makers. Xiaomi saw its shipments increase by more than 33 percent in the first quarter, while Transsion’s skyrocketed by almost 85 percent. The two companies come in at 3rd and 4th, respectively, when it comes to market share. Rounding out the top 5 is Oppo, also based in China. 

Apple gained the title as the largest phone-maker at the end of 2023, ending Samsung’s 12-year run at the top. But the rise of the other China-based companies, as well as the banning of devices from foreign companies for government workers, has caused Apple to take a hit.Apple shipped more than 234 million iPhones in 2023, helping it add to the company’s more than $2.7 trillion market cap.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m Caroline Woods with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: