OFFERS
928 Media Smart Shopper

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
Smart Shopper
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Tell us about your collection Investigation into leak of city documents ‘closed,’ says Prescott Council statement Guilty plea by leader of polygamous sect near the Arizona-Utah border is at risk of being thrown out A new update is coming to dcourier.com Karen Despain Memorial Scholarship applications due April 14 Paulden man gets life sentence in aggravated assault case Report: ESA voucher program not fully to blame for public school enrollment decline Rabies incidents a reminder to keep pets vaccinated Electric utilities using advanced technology to help mitigate wildfire risk Hobbs convinced she can protect doctors violating state abortion laws

Subscribe Now
Saturday, April 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Tell us about your collection

(Courier stock photo)

(Courier stock photo)

Originally Published: April 13, 2024 7:16 p.m.

Do you have some things you collect? For some, these are dozens (sometimes hundreds) of items, trinkets, bobbles, etc. that you have gathered – sometimes over a lifetime.

There are ceramic horses, comic books, gnomes, antiques, Star Wars memorabilia, tools, … you name it.

We want to hear from you for the Courier’s next 101 Things supplement, “101 Things to Collect.” This is the third in the 101 Things series, which has previously listed 101 Things to do in Prescott and 101 Things to do on your Birthday.

Your submission would include 100-200 words telling us about your collection (and, most importantly, why you collect these), as well as a representative photo (JPEG normal or raw size).

The deadline to submit these – preferably to editors@prescottaz.com – would be Wednesday, April 24. If the Courier receives more than 101, the submissions will be judged for inclusion in the section based on uniqueness, completeness of submission, and – if necessary – first-come, first-used.

If you have questions, please call Editor Tim Wiederaenders at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or email twieds@prescottaz.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: