Sam's Club makes a key move designed to trump Costco

OFFERS
928 Media Smart Shopper

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
Smart Shopper
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Investigation into leak of city documents ‘closed,’ says Prescott Council statement Guilty plea by leader of polygamous sect near the Arizona-Utah border is at risk of being thrown out A new update is coming to dcourier.com Karen Despain Memorial Scholarship applications due April 14 Paulden man gets life sentence in aggravated assault case Report: ESA voucher program not fully to blame for public school enrollment decline Rabies incidents a reminder to keep pets vaccinated Tell us about your collection Electric utilities using advanced technology to help mitigate wildfire risk Hobbs convinced she can protect doctors violating state abortion laws

Subscribe Now
Saturday, April 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Sam's Club makes a key move designed to trump Costco

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: April 13, 2024 2 p.m.

Costco and Sam's Club compete for members. It makes little financial sense for people to pay to join both warehouse clubs, so each chain tries to find little ways to differentiate itself from its rival.

Sometimes, of course, the choice is geographic. If you live close to a Sam's Club, driving a distance to shop at Costco (COST)  is probably not worth it. 

In many markets, however, the two companies operate stores that are very close to each other. That gives consumers choice and pushes both chains to offer better deals, or at least differentiated ones.

Related: Failed Chapter 11 bankruptcy puts fast food chain in final days

Both companies, of course, have their signature food-court deals and, at many locations, low-priced gasoline. But the two rival warehouse clubs have taken different approaches to selling one item that pretty much every member buys at some point: smartphones and their associated service plans.

It's an area of competition that changed after Costco lost a key partnership in February 2023.

Costco has changed how it sells smartphones.

Image source&colon Brooks Kraft LLC&solCorbis via Getty Images

Costco changed how it sells smartphones

Costco used to offer good deals on smartphone plans from AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. The company had been working with a third-party partner that operated the smartphone kiosks in its clubs.

That changed abruptly in February 2023 when its partner went out of business. Consumer advocate and radio host Clark Howard commented on the change.

“Costco had a sweetheart deal for years," he explained. "They had an outside vendor that set up the cellphone deal there and Costco members normally got vastly superior deals buying phones and signing up for service inside the Costco versus going to an AT&T, T-Mobile or Verizon store or wherever."

When it lost its partner, Costco briefly closed its smartphone kiosks, and when it reopened them, the service was not the same.

“Unfortunately, the deal that Costco had negotiated was too good, and the vendor went bust. So those booths disappeared. And what’s in their place at least for now … Costco is temporarily renting space to the big cellphone carriers, and the deals stink,” Howard added.

Costco has essentially split its warehouse locations among the three big carriers, which might, but are not obligated to, offer special deals there.

Sam's Club makes a deal with T-Mobile

Sam's Club has opted to partner exclusively with T-Mobile (TMUS) . That gives the company a relationship with the disruptive smartphone brand, which has long delighted in showing up AT&T and Verizon. 

T-Mobile has extended two different deals to Sam's Club members. The first is also offered at the carrier's own stores.

"Sam’s Club members can now score some of the same great deals available at T-Mobile stores at Sam’s Club, such as up to $1,000 off select devices with eligible trade-in on Go5G Plus / Go5G Business Plus or Go5G Next / Go5G Business Next, plus additional member value — including free shipping on every T-Mobile order," the warehouse club said. 

In addition, T-Mobile has extended an offer to people holding Sam's Club's pricier membership.

"Sam’s Club Plus members who switch to the Un-carrier (or add a new line) and pick up a device will receive a $60 Sam’s Club eGift card to spend at Sam’s Club every year they’re with T-Mobile and maintain their Plus membership," the company added.

"The eGift card can be used for anything including membership. That’s like getting a Sam’s Club Plus membership for just $50 a year (regularly priced at $110/year)," 

The Sam's Club locations will be staffed by T-Mobile.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: