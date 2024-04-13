OFFERS
Obituary: Roger William Tanner

Roger William Tanner. (Courtesy)

Roger William Tanner. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 13, 2024 8:37 p.m.

Roger William Tanner, of Prescott, Arizona passed away on Friday, April 5, 2024 at the age of 86. He was born Nov. 10, 1937 in Hudson, New York, to William Roy and Clara Tanner (nee Edwards).

Roger moved to Phoenix in 1943 with his parents. He attended North Phoenix High School and later graduated from Phoenix College. Roger and Carol (nee Henn) met at Phoenix College and were married in 1958.

For 25 years Roger worked as a sales manager with TPAC, a precast prestressed concrete company later purchased by Kiewit. Outside of work Roger enjoyed sailing, fly fishing, and was a member of the Phoenix Jaycees where he was involved with the Phoenix Rodeo. He was a parishioner of the Prescott United Methodist Church. Roger was also an avid reader of American History.

After retirement in 1998 he and Carol moved to Prescott, Arizona. Roger and Carol traveled the world and visited over 20 countries. Amongst all the trips, one of his favorites was to Ireland.

Roger was a caring husband and father to two daughters. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Carol, daughter Jodi Orosz (Hawaii), and Sheri (Ken) Bodnicki (Arizona), four grandchildren Ryan (Sabrina) Bodnicki (California), Kyle (Heather) Bodnicki (Arizona), Austin Anderson (Florida), and Maddison Orosz (Colorado)

No services will be held.

Information provided by the funeral home.

