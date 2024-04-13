OFFERS
Obituary: Natália Tilman

Natália Tilman. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 13, 2024 8:56 p.m.

Natália was born in Globe, Arizona on Jan. 5, 1931 to parents Santiago Pónce of Chihuahua and Dolores Turrietta of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Natália lived a quiet and private life, never lacking in humor. While raising her family, she also worked in factories around Prescott such as, Morris-Maler shirts, and Emerson Electric. She also enjoyed working at St. Vincent dePaul and the Chino Valley Library.

In 1955, Natália married Bob Tilman until his parting in 2020. They called Chino Valley, Arizona home since 1970.

The couple raised Bill (Sadie), Dolores (Michael), Maria (Pat), Paul (Wendy), Rudy (Sherrie) and Joe (Mariah), and are survived by them, 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Mass will be held at St. Catherine Laboure’ Catholic Church in Chino Valley on Wednesday, April 17, at 11 a.m., Rosary at 10:30 a.m.

Information provided by the family.

