Obituary: Marlene M. Burke

Marlene M. Burke, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, died peacefully on March 16, 2024, at the age of 91 yrs. in Cathedral City, California.

She was born Aug. 11, 1932, in Los Angeles, California, where she lived until she married in 1953. She attended Our Lady of Loretto grammar school and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Los Angeles in 1951.

Marlene worked at Alcoa until she married. She met Tom Burke at her good friend, Nancy Machtolf’s house in 1952 where they fell in love. They were married eight months later on Valentine’s Day 1953. Tom and Marlene settled in Glendale where they started their life journey together.

Marlene then began her stellar career as a mother and homemaker. Her first child was born in late 1953 with seven more children to come over the next 13 years. Over the course of the next 30 or so years Marlene’s life was a nonstop whirlwind of cooking, cleaning, bathing, teaching, mending, providing first aid, party planning and many other duties as her family grew. She also shuttled her children to numerous activities including practices, games and song leading. As things settled down Marlene eventually took a job at Damien High School as an administrator and ran the bookstore. Later she worked at Tartan Travel in Glendora where her passion for travel blossomed.

Marlene was a devout Roman Catholic her entire life. She and Tom attended parishes across Southern California and Prescott, Arizona. She served in multiple roles in the church, including Eucharistic Minister and CCD/RCIA teacher. She loved sharing her faith with others.

Upon Tom’s retirement in 1993, Tom and Marlene moved to Prescott, Arizona to fully enjoy their golden years. They built a beautiful house in Forest Trails where they met new friends and entertained family for 18 years. During this time, Tom and Marlene traveled extensively, going to historic locations such as the Holy Land, Australia and New Zealand, the British Isles, Paris and Alaska. They also had very memorable vacations on the Hawaiian Islands as well as their favorite central California coastal town of Cambria.

Twelve years ago, Tom and Marlene returned to Southern California settling in the Palm Springs area.

Marlene was preceded in death by her husband Tom in 2019, her father and mother, Leo May and Gretchen (Reeder) May, and her brothers Harold, Joseph, Frank, Dean and Robert.

She leaves behind eight children and their spouses: Laurene (Rick Hirko), Kathleen (Claude Sauviat), Thomas (Arlene Baranick), Leo (Peg Lamphier), Mary (Holger Bracht), Matthew (Janice Cady), Patrick (Julie Mahony), Madelyn (John Nooyen), 24 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held on May 20 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Teresa’s Church in Palm Springs, CA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marlene’s name to: Disabled American Veterans @ DAV.org

Information provided by the family.